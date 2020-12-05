Owu working for national development — Obasanjo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that Owu nation is working for the development of Nigeria as a country.

He added that though Owu indigenes at home and the diaspora gather every year to enhance unity among them, but one of its objective is to ensure a better country, where individuals could thrive. Obasanjo spoke on Saturday at the 29th Owu National Convention at the Kuta Palace Ground, Kuta in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State.

Speaking in Yoruba language, the former President said unity is crucial to the development of not just Owu nation but Nigeria as a whole.

“Owu nation is working for Nigeria’s development. Yes part of our objective is to enhance unity among all the Owu sons and daughters but while we are doing that, we are also helping Government in nation building because government alone it.

“I prevail on you all to work for the unity of Owu nation and Nigeria, many of the speakers have emphasised unity among the owus, while I agree with them, I also stressed the need for unity of purpose and character to build a formidable nation.

“Our objective is to help our people wherever they are in their development, in the enhancement of their living standard and we have, as you can see here today, the “Obinrin Owu” that’s the women of Owu. The daughters and the wives have come together to give skills and empowerment to those who need such assistance”, he added.

Addressing journalists earlier, The Olowu of Owu-Kuta, who is the Chairman, Supreme Council of Owu Obas, Oba Adekunle Oyelude said it is unfortunate that politics has been used whittled down the power of Yoruba monarchs saying what is left in the region are influential monarchs and not powerful traditional rulers.

He said the likes of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi as well as other revered monarchs are subjected to the control of local government chairmen, a decision he described as an affront on the ancient roles of the monarchs.

He said it is imperative to give constitutional roles to traditional rulers to tackle the incessant security challenges in the country, adding that monarchs are closest to the grassroots and could identify residents easily than any politician, a feat, he said is significant to fighting insecurity.

“It is imperative on the Federal Goverment to give traditional institutions across the country critical role to play in securing their territory, this would go a long way to ensure adequate security of lives and property nationwide”, he said.

