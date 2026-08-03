Osun poll: Uzodimma sets Thursday deadline for APC subcommittee resolutions

Governor Hope Uzodimma

By Omeiza Ajayi

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC National Campaign Council for the Osun State governorship election, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, has directed all subcommittees under the council to submit their resolutions and proposals by Thursday as the party intensifies preparations to win the August 15 poll.

Uzodimma gave the directive on Monday while addressing members of the council at a meeting held at the Kano State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

He said the gathering was strictly business, warning members against turning the campaign into a social outing.

“The plan is to go and support our brothers and sisters in Osun State to win the forthcoming election. This meeting is not for merrymaking. It’s not for any jamboree. It is for people to come and offer service,” he said.

Uzodimma explained that every member present belonged to one subcommittee or another, and tasked them to reconvene individually before Thursday to work out how best to contribute to the campaign.

He said the meeting was “to officially mandate all the subcommittees to meet as soon as possible, between now and Thursday, and bring up ideas and services they think they can render to ensure that our task is made easier”.

According to him, the subcommittees must channel their resolutions through the council’s national secretary, stressing that the sole focus of the campaign was victory at the polls.

“I therefore urge all the chairmen of all the subcommittees to submit to the national secretary of this committee all their resolutions and proposals that will enable them to work, and where they think the Central Working Committee will help them to be able to actualize their mission. We have only one mission, to win the election. Everything can come after the elections,” he said.

On funding, Uzodimma disclosed that the finance subcommittee had been mandated to receive contributions from members and non-members willing to support the Osun campaign.