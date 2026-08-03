Deputy Senate Minority Whip Rufai Hanga dumps NDC

By Henry Umoru

Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Rufai Hanga (Kano Central), has dumped his recently found party, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a resignation letter dated August 3 and addressed to the NDC ward chairman in Najeria ward, Nasarawa LGA of Kano State, Hanga said his resignation takes immediate effect.

Recall that Senator Hanga, following the registration of NDC as a political party, followed his leader, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the NDC.

According to Hanga, he decided to leave the NDC after “careful reflection and personal deliberation”.

He said, “I am writing to formally notify you of my resignation from the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), effective from today, 3rd August 2026,” the letter reads.

“After careful reflection and personal deliberation, I have decided to withdraw my membership from the party to pursue other personal commitments and career paths.”

Hanga, who thanked the ward executive committee and members of the party for their support during his time in the NDC, said, “I want to express my sincere gratitude to you, the Ward Executive Committee, and the entire membership of Dakata Ward for the opportunities, support, and fellowship I enjoyed during my time with the party.

“I cherish the relationships built and the experiences gained during our political activities together.”

The Senator, who also asked the party to remove his name from its membership register, said, “Please feel advised my official NDC membership Card, I request that my name be formally removed from the party register at the ward level.”

He wished the party and its members well in their future endeavours.