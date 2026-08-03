Makinde knocks Tinubu’s economic policies, says Nigerians deserve better

By James Ogunnaike

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has criticised the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira have aggravated hardship and worsened the living conditions of Nigerians.

Makinde, who was represented by Hon. Babatunde Tijani at the unveiling of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) governorship, senatorial and House of Assembly candidates in Abeokuta on Monday, said Nigeria requires a comprehensive reset of its economy, security architecture and governance system.

Makinde, who is the APM’s presidential candidate, argued that while economic reforms may be necessary, they should not be implemented without adequate measures to cushion their effects on ordinary citizens.

According to him, the federal government ought to have prioritised the welfare of Nigerians before introducing policies that have significantly increased the cost of living.

He said, “We have to reset Nigeria in every respect; our economy, our security and the overall well-being of our people. Before now, many Nigerians could sleep with both eyes closed because they felt relatively safe. Can we honestly say that is still the situation today?”

Makinde maintained that the simultaneous removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira placed enormous pressure on households and businesses.

“A responsible government should not remove fuel subsidies without first putting adequate palliative measures in place to cushion the impact on ordinary citizens. Instead, subsidy was removed, and at the same time the naira was floated, placing additional economic pressure on Nigerians.

“No country should implement such far-reaching economic policies simultaneously without considering their consequences for the people,” he said.

The governor lamented the rising cost of living, noting that many Nigerians could no longer afford basic necessities.

“Today, many Nigerians cannot afford three square meals a day. Compare the price of fuel before with what it is today, and the hardship facing citizens becomes obvious.

“Yet, despite these realities, the government continues to celebrate its policies. The true measure of any economic policy is its impact on the lives of the people, and Nigerians are yet to experience the expected relief,” he added.

Also speaking, APM Chairman, Sanyaolu Abayomi, urged Nigerians to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and support leaders capable of addressing the country’s economic and security challenges.

Abayomi said the country urgently needs a new direction that places the welfare of citizens above every other consideration.

He noted that many families were struggling to pay school fees and meet other basic needs, stressing that government policies should always reflect the interests of ordinary Nigerians.

Questioning the federal government’s claim that the economy was improving, he argued that ordinary Nigerians had yet to experience the benefits.

“Policies that have far-reaching effects on the lives of the people should not be introduced without adequate cushioning measures. What we are asking for are temporary relief measures that will reduce the hardship while long-term economic reforms take effect.

“You cannot implement several painful economic policies at the same time and expect the people not to suffer. The welfare of the people should always come first.

“The government says it has stabilised the exchange rate, but Nigerians are asking: stabilised from what level to what level? The naira rose to about N1,500 to the dollar, dropped to around N1,300, and the government celebrates that as an achievement. Ordinary Nigerians are yet to feel the impact of those improvements,” he said.

Abayomi described the APM as a credible alternative platform and appealed to eligible Nigerians to collect their PVCs and support the party’s candidates in future elections.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Coalition of Registered Political Parties (CRPP) in Nigeria and National Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Comrade Sunday Oginni, said the emerging coalition of opposition political parties was aimed at changing the political narrative in Ogun State and offering voters a credible alternative ahead of the 2027 elections.

According to Oginni, the coalition was formed to challenge what he described as the long-standing dominance of a few political interests in the state.

“Ogun State is yearning for a new dawn. That is why political parties are coming together to give the people the leadership they deserve. It is unacceptable for individuals to occupy the same political positions in the same local government, constituency or ward for nearly two decades,” he said.

He disclosed that the coalition comprised the APM, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), the Labour Party (LP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and other political parties committed to providing what he described as a credible alternative to the electorate.

“There is no room for the political colonisation of Ogun State. Together, we will challenge those who believe they are the only political option and ensure that the state is rescued,” Oginni stated.

He also cautioned residents against allowing money to influence their electoral decisions during the forthcoming elections.

“My message to the people of Ogun State is to remain vigilant. Do not allow those with deep pockets who seek to buy your future and that of your children to determine the destiny of the state. Those who believe money can solve everything should not be rewarded with political power.”

“We are bridging the gap by providing the people of Ogun State with a credible, reliable and respectable alternative for the 2027 elections. The coalition of political parties represents that alternative,” he added.

Oginni further warned against what he described as attempts by external political interests to dominate Ogun politics.

“We are determined to ensure that Ogun State does not become another colony of any Lagos politician. If anyone believes that after spending decades elsewhere, they can come and dominate Ogun State politically, that is not acceptable.