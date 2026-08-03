10 African countries leading in visa-free travel

Travelling across African countries has become easier for citizens of several countries as governments continue to adopt policies that promote regional integration, tourism and trade.

While global passport rankings often focus on how many countries a passport can access worldwide, intra-African mobility tells a different story. Some African passports provide significantly greater freedom to travel within the continent without obtaining a visa beforehand.

Countries such as Seychelles, Benin, Ghana and Rwanda have embraced visa liberalisation, allowing their citizens to move more freely across Africa while also welcoming visitors from neighbouring nations.

Below are the African countries whose citizens enjoy the highest visa-free access to fellow African countries.

1. Seychelles – More than 35 African countries

Seychelles holds the strongest passport in Africa for travel within the continent. Citizens can enter more than 35 African countries without requiring a visa before departure. The island nation has long maintained one of the continent’s most open travel policies, helping to secure reciprocal agreements with other countries.

2. Benin – More than 33 African countries

Benin ranks second, with its citizens enjoying visa-free access to over 33 African nations. The West African country has consistently championed free movement as a way to boost regional commerce and strengthen diplomatic ties.

3. The Gambia – Around 30 African countries

The Gambian passport allows visa-free entry to approximately 30 African destinations. The country’s relatively open diplomatic relationships have made travel across much of the continent more convenient for its citizens.

4. Ghana – Around 30 African countries

Ghana remains one of Africa’s strongest passports for regional travel. Ghanaians can visit around 30 African countries without securing a visa in advance, reflecting the country’s commitment to regional integration through ECOWAS and the African Union.

5. Rwanda – Around 30 African countries

Rwanda has become a leading advocate for visa liberalisation in Africa. Its passport offers visa-free access to about 30 African countries, while Kigali’s own open-door visa policy has earned praise for encouraging tourism and business.

6. Mauritius – Around 29 African countries

Mauritian passport holders can travel visa-free to roughly 29 African countries. The country’s stable diplomatic relations and strong international reputation have contributed to its high ranking.

7. Kenya – Around 28 African countries

Kenya has strengthened its position in recent years by easing travel requirements for many African visitors. Kenyan citizens now enjoy visa-free access to approximately 28 countries across the continent.

8. Botswana – Around 27 African countries

Botswana continues to rank among Africa’s most travel-friendly nations. Its citizens can visit around 27 African countries without a visa, reflecting the country’s strong regional partnerships.

9. Namibia – Around 27 African countries

Namibia also offers its passport holders visa-free access to about 27 African destinations. The country’s stable foreign policy has helped maintain favourable travel agreements across the region.

10. South Africa – Around 27 African countries

South Africa completes the top 10. South Africans can travel visa-free to approximately 27 countries on the continent. Although the South African passport is among the continent’s strongest globally, it also provides substantial freedom of movement within Africa.

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