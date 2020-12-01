One out of seven Libyans needs mental health care – WHO report

Kindly Share This Story:

One in seven Libyans needs mental and psychological health care, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, citing the ongoing political and security crises in the country, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report published Sunday on its latest update of the epidemiological situation in Libya between 12 and 26 November 2020, the WHO stressed that the coronavirus epidemic in Libya is the most serious in the countries in the North African region, with the registration of 161 deaths per 1 million people, “second only to Tunisia in the region”.

The report states that in the last two weeks, Libya has recorded a 13 percent increase in the number of COVID-19 infections, compared to the two weeks covered by the epidemiological update.

During the reporting period, new deaths increased by 16 percent, bringing the number to 1,125.

The WHO pointed out that “the impact of the ongoing political and security crisis in Libya and the coronavirus epidemic have affected the mental health and standard of living of Libyans, migrants and refugees, who are at high risk.

Libya now has 82,809 confirmed coronavirus infections, of which 27,808 are still active, 53,818 have been treated and 1,183 patients have died since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March.

The WHO also estimates that mental health problems more than doubled when populations are affected by conflict, adding that “it is likely that one in seven Libyans, – nearly one million people – will require mental health care for conditions such as depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

A survey conducted by the UN agency in 2019 showed that mental health services were available in only five cities — Tripoli, Benghazi, Sebha, Ajdabiya and Misrata.

It lamented that “even before the beginning of the conflict, six hospitals, one health clinic and four primary health care facilities were providing mental health services”.

After decades of neglect, it may take years to create services capable of responding to emerging needs, the WHO said, pointing out that “there is only one mental health specialist per 300,000 inhabitants in Libya, while “neighbouring Tunisia has one mental health specialist per 100,000 inhabitants”.

The WHO announced that it will soon launch a two-year project to strengthen mental health services throughout Libya. (PANA/NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

