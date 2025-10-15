Vanguard Mental Health Summit 3.0: Meet speakers, panelists leading Nigeria’s suicide policy revolution

Mental health

By Sola Ogundipe

With suicide rates climbing at an alarming pace in Nigeria, Vanguard’s 3rd Mental Health Summit emerges as a beacon of hope, urgency, and action.

Aptly themed “Taming the Rising Tide of Suicide in Nigeria”, the forum calls for a national reckoning and the urgent need to address the pressing public health crisis.

This year’s gathering on Friday, October 17, at the Civic Centre in Lagos, brings together a carefully selected lineup of speakers, mental health professionals, survivors, advocates, policymakers, and thought leaders who are not only experts in their fields but also passionate agents of change.

These speakers are set to offer insights, strategies, and stories that will challenge indifference and misconceptions, and inspire collective action as the nation copes with the emotional toll and societal impact of suicide.

Their voices will illuminate the complex realities behind suicide in Nigeria, from the deep-set cultural stigma and systemic neglect to the loud silence of suffering in society.

The chairman of the transformative event advocating for these change makers is the Executive Director of the Nigeria Heart Foundation, Dr. Kingsley Akinroye. A seasoned physician and global health leader in Cardiovascular Health and Non-Communicable Diseases, skilled in cardiovascular epidemiology, advocacy, policy, communications, governance, capacity building and multi-sectoral partnerships.

The Chairman, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) representing Cross River South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, distinguished Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, who is the Special Guest of Honour, will give remarks about the Suicide Decriminalisation Bill currently before the National Assembly.

The Bill which has passed 1st reading on the floor of the National Assembly, is a landmark legislative effort aimed at shifting the country’s approach to suicide from punishment to prevention and care.

The bill seeks to repeal colonial-era laws that criminalise attempted suicide under Sections 327 and 231 of Nigeria’s Criminal and Penal Codes, which currently impose up to one year jail term for survivors of suicide attempts. Rather, the bill proposes a health-centered, rights-based framework that treats suicide as a public health issue, not a crime.

The keynote speaker at the Summit is a renowned Professor of Psychiatry, policy reformer, and Continental Representative for LifeLine International, Professor Taiwo Lateef Sheikh. An academic leader at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a leading voice in African mental health advocacy, Sheikh has held top roles, including President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria and Medical Director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Kaduna.

He played a pivotal role in shaping Nigeria’s mental health landscape, co-authoring the Mental Health Policies (2013 & 2023), the National Suicide Prevention Framework (2023), and the landmark National Mental Health Act (2021).

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd) will speak on the sub-theme: “Substance and Silence: Unmasking the Dual Crisis of Addiction and Suicide”.

Marwa, who is leading Nigeria’s toughest war on drugs with precision and passion, has transformed the NDLEA into a powerhouse cracking down on cartels, expanding rehab programmes, and pushing for smarter drug policies. His commitment towards the eradication of drug abuse and dependency to protect lives, restore hope, and make Nigeria safer is impeccable.

Also on the roll call is the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration & Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, who will deliver a special presentation on “Building trust: How strong regulation improves access to mental health treatment”. Adeyeye, a Fulbright Scholar and patent holder and globally renowned pharmaceutical scientist with over three decades in drug development and regulatory science, is a fierce advocate for safe medicines and vulnerable communities.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, a bold reformer and grassroots champion driving youth-focused change under Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration is the Founder of the RAK Development Foundation, through which he blends global insight with local impact, empowering young Lagosians through education, mental health advocacy, and inclusive development. His presentation is entitled: “How Lagos State is engaging the youth for community upliftment”

Leading the penalists’ session is a distinguished Consultant Psychiatrist at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, where she leads the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Unit, and mentors future psychiatric specialists – Dr. Veronica Oluyemisi Nyamali. A Fellow of the West African College of Physicians and MPH graduate from Roehampton University, she holds international certification in addiction care and serves as Faculty Secretary for Psychiatry. She coordinated Lagos State’s psychosocial response during COVID-19 and remains a passionate advocate for suicide prevention and mental health reform.

The Director/Head of the Medical Social Services Department, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and Training Coordinator for the Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative (SURPIN), Ms. Titi Tade, will deliver a thought-provoking presentation titled “How are You?”

A seasoned medical social worker and suicide prevention advocate with over 25 years of experience, Tade, as Director at LUTH and Training Coordinator for SURPIN, champions person-centered care across mental health, HIV/AIDS, paediatrics, and reproductive health. A lecturer at the University of Lagos and Coordinator of Partnership for Life, she’s a driving force behind compassionate, integrated healthcare in Nigeria.

The President of the Association of Psychiatrists of Nigeria, and Professor at the University of Jos, Prof. Taiwo Obindo’s presentation titled “Strengthening Nigeria’s Mental Health Act: From Policy to Implementation”, will elicit engagement. A leading figure in community and consultation-liaison psychiatry, Obindo has authored over 50 peer-reviewed publications and pioneered research on the mind-skin connection. With decades of academic leadership and clinical expertise, he continues to shape psychiatric training and policy across West Africa.

“Mental Health in the face of economic hardship, insecurity and climate change” is the presentation topic of the Programme Associate, Nigeria Mental Health Association, Ms Deborah Omage.

A rising force in Nigeria’s mental health landscape, Omage drives national initiatives that blend policy, advocacy, and communications, most notably co-leading the launch of Nigeria’s first Mental Health & Rehabilitation Centers Directory. With a passion for equity and systems change, she harnesses storytelling to challenge stigma and push for lasting reform.

To shed light on the significance of mental health in HIV treatment, control, and prevention, the Director of Research & Consultant Paediatrician at the Nigeria Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Dr. Nkiruka Agatha David, will speak on: “Living positively: Mental health as a key to HIV treatment adherence and quality of life”. An experienced paediatrician and Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College, trained at St George’s Hospital, London. David has close to 20 years in paediatric research; her focus includes adolescent health, infectious diseases, and child nutrition. She is deeply committed to the well-being of young people living with HIV.

The Chief Consultant Psychiatrist and Medical Director, Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, Dr. Olugbenga Owoeye will speak on: “Managing attempted suicide: Lessons from the Yaba Neuro Psychiatric Hospital”. A reputable psychologist and psychotherapist, Owoeye is Nigeria’s most senior consultant psychiatrist. He has pioneered psychiatric emergency care and leads General Adult Mental Services, he is an astutely published researcher, certified addiction professional, and a leading voice in mental health advocacy.

Nigeria’s oldest and longest serving health journalist, and Media Consultant to the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Mr Sam Eferaro, will contribute as a panelist to the discourse by examining the role of Nigerian journalists in the coverage of mental health issues.

Eferaro, who was Vanguard’s first Health Editor, has over four decades in health journalism, pioneering health reporting across print, radio, and television, serving as and producing acclaimed programmes like Staying Alive and Tamako Mai Asma. He publishes Nigeria Health Online and Africa Health Times, and remains a respected voice in public health communication.