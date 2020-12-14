Ogun: Accident claims 162 lives in 11 months

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), has disclosed that 162 lives were lost in various road accidents across the state between January and November.

Mr Seni Ogunyemi, the Corps Commander of TRACE made the disclosure while defending the 2021 budget proposal of the agency before the Ogun House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation in Abeokuta.

Ogunyemi explained that 774 crashes were recorded out of which 927 people sustained various degrees of injuries during the period under review.

He stressed that the agency had mapped out strategy to reduce road traffic crashes in the coming year.

The corps commander explained that the agency had proposed to train drivers in over 400 viable companies in the state, saying that lack of knowledge and understanding were responsible for most accidents on the road.

Ogunseni added that the TRACE had proposed the sum of N954.2million as total expenditure for 2021, N825.5million earmarked for recurrent expenditure while N128.9million would be for capital expenditures.

He said that the agency had proposed to generate the sum of N420million as revenue in 2021, saying that the agency needed more personnel to achieve its goals next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Mr Oludaisi Elemide, the Chairman, House Committee on Transportation, appealed to TRACE to ensure that road accidents were reduced to the barest minimum.

Elemide called on the agency to curb the excesses of commercial vehicle drivers especially motorcycle and articulated vehicle drivers. (NAN)

