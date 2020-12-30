Gov Bello tasks judicial officers on quick dispensation of justice

Kindly Share This Story:

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has urged judicial officers in the state to use their wealth of experience and powers to evolve positive changes in the dispensation of justice.

Bello stated this at the inauguration of Justice Henry Olusiyi as the substantive Chief Judge of the state and Justice John Olowosegun as the substantive President, Customary Court of Appeal (CCA), at the Government House, Lokoja on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration followed the confirmation of the appointments of the judges by the House of Assembly on December 22.

The governor implored the jurists to put their depth of knowledge and experience on the bench to effective use in ensuring quick dispensation of justice, for the overall benefit of the people of the state.

Bello, who expressed confidence in their abilities to make the judiciary vibrant and active, commended them for demonstrating commitment to democratic ideals while in acting capacity and advised them to sustain the spirit.

The governor also maintained that the present administration would continue to respect the principle of separation of powers among the three arms of government.

Speaking earlier, the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Sani Mohammed, expressed appreciation to government for the sustained support to the judiciary and appealed for more in the period ahead.

Mohammed enjoined the Chief Judge and the President of the Customary Court of Appeal to consolidate on the achievements they had recorded while in acting capacity.

In his reaction, Olusiyi thanked God for the appointment and expressed appreciation to the governor for the privilege to serve the state.

He pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him and his colleague, Olowosegun.

