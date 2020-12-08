Developers draw up strategies for affordable housing delivery

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rosemary Onuoha

Members of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria REDAN, from across the North Central Zone which comprises Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger and Plateau states including the Federal Capital Territory FCT, have commenced cross-breeding of ideas and strategies targeted at affordable mass housing delivery for Nigerians

This came even as Messrs. Osilama Emmanuel Osilama, Okoruwa A. Ehikioya, Atiku Ndayawo, Gbadebo Amos Kayode and Mrs Nnenna John Njoku took their oath office as they were inaugurated over the weekend in Abuja, by the FCT Chapter Ex-officio member and Vice President of REDAN North Central Zone, Mr Andy Elewere.

The newly sworn-in Chairman for FCT, who is the CEO, of Nuel Osilama Global Investment Limited, Mr Osilama Emmanuel Osilama, while identifying the peculiar constraints in the sector especially at the Zone, said committees are being set up to galvanize all the already incubated ideas and strategies for the greater goal of repositioning the sector for affordable housing delivery.

According to him, the chapter will hit the ground running on advocacy and membership drive using the REDAN national platform.

While pledging his commitment to work for the well being and growth of REDAN in the Zone, he expressed appreciation to the electoral committee members for their diligent work and robust handling of the successful election.

In his remark, the Chairman and CEO of AIBEN Group, Mr Andy Elewere, harped on the need to drive housing delivery in the country using Joint Venture JV, initiative.

He underscored that REDAN, as a reputable body has the capacity and integrity to stand as bridge between potential developers and individuals and corporate bodies having genuine land documents and instruments.

Elewere urged members to proactively think out of the box putting into consideration the huge potentials that housing construction holds as elixir to the economic challenges facing the country.

In his contribution, the Chairman of the electoral committee who is the MD/CEO of AIS Nigeria Limited, Mr Idachaba Sunday, urged the members to work together using the JV platform to make members meaningfully contribute to Nigeria’s development especially in the post COVID-19 era.

He expressed optimism that the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, is very much within reach if members rally round the Aliyu Wamakko led national body with focused mission and purpose.

While tracing the bedrock of REDAN from Alhaji Lateef Jakande’s tenure as President to the present national EXCO, he said smooth transition of leadership has become imperative to instil confidence and integrity in the psyche of Nigerians and all REDAN members.

