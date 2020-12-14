Continue to pray for Nigeria, Okowa urges citizens

Kindly Share This Story:

As Christians all over the world prepare to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has called on Nigerians to pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country.

The governor made the call on Monday while speaking with newsmen after the festival of Nine Lessons and Carols of the Government House Chapel, Asaba, and said that it was time to truly give thanks to God-given the challenges the state and the country recorded during the year.

He said that if Nigerians sustained their prayers, God would positively change the situation in the country.

According to him, as Christians, we believe that the more we continue to celebrate and give thanks to God, the more He will intervene in our lives and the affairs of our families and our nation.

Okowa advised all Christians to connect to God for solutions to the litany of problems inhibiting development in the country.

“There have been challenges in the state and country. Aside from the COVID-19 and END SARS Protest, floods came and took away a lot of property; we have also had a lot of insecurity in our country, but by God’s grace, we are all alive.

“So, we have every reason to celebrate God, and this season is a time when as Christians, we remember the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ who brought redemption to the world.

“We believe, as Christians, that the more we continue to celebrate and give thanks to Him (God), the more He will intervene in the affairs of our lives and the affairs of our families and our nation.

“And, it is time for all of us to continue to connect to the Lord for solutions to our problems to come from Him. If we continue to pray, things will change and I believe that it shall be well with us in the coming year, in the name of Jesus,” he said.

In an exhortation during the Lessons and Carols, Chaplain of the Chapel, Venerable Charles Osemenam, whose sermon was titled ‘Do Not Relapse In Your Auspicious Moment’, implored Christians not to be ignorant of the devices of the enemy.

Osemenam said as Christians celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ, they should not forget that the enemy has not gone to sleep, and pointed out that they should not take anything for granted.

He said that the nation was in a perilous time, and urged Christians to be mindful of everything and hold onto Jesus.

“Brethren, hold onto Jesus; this is the time to seek the face of God. Don’t die in the wilderness, come to Jesus,” he stated.

During the service, which was attended by members of the State Executive Council, the legislature, and the judiciary, the governor read the first lesson, while his wife, Edith, took the second lesson.

Vanguard News Nigeria

