9mobile to leverage tech, innovation for improved enterprise support

9mobile has reassured its enterprise customers of improved Quality of Service (QoS) on its network in 2021.

This reassurance was given during 9mobile’s Enterprise Customer forum 2020 in Port Harcourt recently. The Forum is designed to appreciate customers for their loyalty while receiving their feedback for better service response.

Speaking at the event, The Chief Commercial Officer of 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic, commended the partners for their commitment, support and patronage while also assuring them of more robust plans and projections 9mobile has put in place to offer more quality products and services.

He stated: “We are committed to take our network engineering and product capabilities to greater levels in 2021 and beyond so that we are able to support you more effectively. Your feedback is very crucial to us in order to service you better in the incoming year”.

Also, 9mobile’s Head of Enterprise Sales, Mr. Olalekan Fatusa, said that customers can look forward to more collaborative engagements from 9mobile, as the industry is becoming more innovative, deliberate and need specific.

Responding to a wide range of comments from customers, Fatusa assured that all feedback will be prioritized responding to the issues highlighted both in the region and in other parts of the country.

Martins Ojugbeli, 9mobile Regional Head, South-South, said the event was also organized to recognize and appreciate their corporate customers for their support and patronage, for which the brand is promising to reciprocate through improved customer experience on our network.

He said: “We are telling our customers the kind of enterprise solutions we are going to roll out; we have also discussed how we are going to improve on the network in terms of coverage and quality.”

