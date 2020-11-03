Breaking News
Translate

Unknown gunmen shoot man, drive away car in Osun

On 6:03 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

Gunmen
By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Unknown gunmen were said to have killed one Tunji Akakaye, 38, of Ile Ayo area, Ibokun in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was gathered that the assailants on Monday stormed the house of the deceased around 10:30pm and after a short argument shot him in the chest.

The sound of the gun attracted neighbours to the scene and Akakaye was rushed to the Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa, where he later died.

It was learnt that the gunmen also carted away the deceased’s Toyota Camry car.

ALSO READ: Court remands 51-year-old man for raping, injuring 14-year-old stepdaughter

Confirming the incident, the State Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, said the incident was reported at ‘A’ Division Ilesa on Tuesday, adding that Police has launched manhunt for the suspects.

“The issue was reported at ‘A’ Division in Ilesa on Tuesday by one of the neighbours who took the deceased to the hospital.

“However, Police have launched intensive manhunt for the suspects and we are assuring the public that the long arm of the law will catch up with them soonest”, she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!