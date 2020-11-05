Timeline of Buhari’s foreign medical trips

Kindly Share This Story:

By Clifford Ndujihe

Since he assumed office on May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on medical trips abroad five times, covering a period of no fewer than 170 days (8.56 percent) of the 1,987 days he has been in power.

Vanguard reported that the Senate, on Thursday, issued a warning to State House officials that, henceforth, President Muhammadu Buhari should stop embarking on foreign trips for medical attention.

According to the Senate, rather than allow President Buhari to jet out on medical tourism, the Federal Government and State House officials should, this year, put the State House Clinic in order for such purposes.

The warning was given by Senator Danjuma La’ah(PDP Kaduna South) Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs, when the State House Permanent Secretary, Tijani Umar, appeared before the panel to defend his 2021 budget estimates.

Read the full story HERE.

The following is a timeline of the President’s trips for medical attention:

* February 5-10, 2016: Buhari took a six-day vacation in the United Kingdom, saying that his doctors lived in England.

* June 6-19, 2016: Buhari went on a 10-day medical trip to England for an ear infection surgery.

He extended his trip by three days to rest.

ALSO READ:

* January 19, 2017: Buhari went to London again on a medical vacation.

* February 5, 2017: Buhari wrote the National Assembly, seeking extension of his London medical leave.

* March 10, 2017: Buhari returned to Nigeria, but didn’t resume work immediately at Aso Villa. Presidency said “he’s working from home.”

* May 7, 2017: Buhari embarked on trip to London for another medical vacation. He returned after 104 days.

* August 19, 2017: Buhari returned to Nigeria and it took him a while to resume work because rats had reportedly damaged furniture in his office.

Presidency announced he’ll be working from home.

* May 8, 2018: Buhari went to London for a four-day “medical review.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: