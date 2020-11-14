Breaking News
Translate

NNPC announces N153.17 ex-depot price for petrol

On 4:28 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

NNPC announces N153.17 ex-depot price for petrol


The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced N153.17 ex-depot price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol for the month of November.

The corporation announced this in a statement signed by its spokesman, Dr Kennie Obateru, in Abuja on Friday.

The ex-depot price is the amount at which the depot owners sells the commodity to retail outlets owners and fuel marketers across the country.

He said: “The correct prices, as can be seen on PPMC’s ‘Customer Express’ platform (online portal for procurement of petroleum products) are: Ex-Coastal Price – N128, and Ex-Depot Price (with collection) – N153.17.”

READ ALSO: strike: Over 2.9b litres of petrol available, NNPC assures Nigerians

Petroleum  Products Marketing  Company (PPMC) is a subsidiary of the NNPC.

He advised marketers to make their purchases through the online “Customer Express” platform (PPMCCustomer.Express/login/authenticate) at the recommended prices.

He faulted the widely circulated memo in the media purporting an increase in the PPMC Ex-Coastal Price and Ex-Depot Price (with collection) to N130 and N155.17, respectively.

“We wish to clarify that there was a slight increase in the price based on the prevailing realities of market forces of demand and supply,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the PPMC did not make public the October ex- depot price  but in September,  it announced ex-depot price of N151.56k.

The November  price of N153.17 has an increament of N1.61 from the September price.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!