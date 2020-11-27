Mercedes Benz GLE SUV refreshes for impressive run to 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

SINCE its introduction in the Nigerian market in 2019, the new Mercedes Benz GLE SUV, formerly Mercedes Benz ML has stamped its feet as the most sought after luxury Sport Utility Vehicle, SUV, in its class.

So far, the rebaptised Mercedes SUV (from ML to GLE) has won new converts for Mercedes and boosted its sales globally. For the success story of the new SUV, Mercedes Benz authorised distributor in Nigeria, Weststar Associates Limited, has introduced the refreshed model of the GLE for 2020 and 2021.

According to Mr. Mirko Plath, Managing Director of Weststar Associates, the new GLE is now available at their dealers showrooms nationwide where its enjoying great attention from their numerous customers. Commenting on the luxury SUV, the Weststar Associates boss said: “the new generation GLE SUV has enjoyed a great amount of success in this market as our dealers continues to receive large orders for these products.

We are most sincerely thankful to our customers who have remained loyal to our Mercedes Benz brand that continually meets and exceeds expectations.” Some major highlights of the GLE SUV include topnotch innovations that completely reconceive the SUV trendsetter in comparison to its predecessors.

Features like the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL, the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz assistance systems, the fully variable 4MATIC all-wheel drive which is now available for all GLE models, seating comfort with corresponding interior spaciousness and MBUX, have played a part in the success of the GLE SUV.

The exterior design of the GLE SUV exudes an incredibly powerful presence. The front view emphasizes this with its upright radiator grille in an octagonal SUV interpretation; the prominent chrome-plated under guard and the bonnet with two powerdomes.

The distinctive headlamp design is another key feature as it comes with MULTIBEAM LED lights which cover a distance of more than 650 metres. The side view highlights the wide C-pillar typical of the GLE, large wheels in sizes from 18 to 22 inches and the pillared roof rails. The rear view on the other hand stands out with the rear lights, reflectors and chrome-plated under guard.

The interior design of the GLE SUV is luxuriously elegant and powerfully progressive. It comes with a sporty and stylist cockpit design in the dashboard. The dashboard support flows into the door panels while the trim extends around the driver and front passenger areas to meet the doors.

The sport steering wheel comes with a striking, sculptured spoke design emphasizing the impressive appearance of the SUV’s interior. Other features include good ergonomics, flowing leather surfaces, a broad area of trim and flush-fitting sun blinds.

The GLE SUV comes with more space and it it has a considerably longer wheelbase than its predecessor (2995 mm, plus 80 mm). This creates significantly more space, especially for passengers in the rear. Legroom in the second seat row has increased by 69 mm to 1045 mm.

Headroom in the rear seats has been increased by 33 mm to 1025 mm. As a world first in the SUV segment, a second seat row with 6 fully electric adjustments is also available. Another key highlight is the luggage capacity which is up to 825 litres behind the rear seats and up to 2055 litres when the second seat row is folded down.

The Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) is another key highlight in the GLE SUV. Since its introduction in 2018, the infotainment system has kept on providing robust flexibilities and advancements in enhancing user experiences. The MBUX in the GLE SUV features two large 12.3-inch/ 31.2 cm screens as standard, which are arranged side-by-side for an impressive wide-screen look.

The information from the instrument cluster and media display is easily legible on the large, high-resolution screens. Showcasing elements in an emotively appealing manner underlines how easy it is to understand the intuitive control structure while impressing with brilliant graphics.

Users can set up the MBUX with four different styles from Modern Classic, Sport, Progressive and Discreet style. Key features of the MBUX in the GLE SUV include; the widescreen cockpit, navigation services, smartphone integration, vehicle set up app, LINGUATRONIC voice control, and Burmester surround sound system.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4MATIC comes with a 6-cylinder petrol engine systematically electrified with 48-volt technology (EQ Boost). It has an estimated output of 270 kW (367 hp) and torque of 500 Nm.

In the GLE SUV, 4MATIC comes with fully variable all-wheel drive that controls the torque distribution between the front and rear axle from 0 100 percent depending on the selected driving mode and this greatly enhances the off-road capacity of the GLE SUV.

In all variants of the GLE SUV, power is transmitted by the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, the broad ratio spread of gears 1 to 9 allows a clearly recognizable reduction in engine speed and is a decisive factor behind the high level of energy, efficiency and ride comfort. The driving experience in the GLE SUV is further enhanced with the E-ACTIVE Body Control 48-volt suspension.

The latest generation of Mercedes-Benz assistance systems have been included in the GLE SUV. Boasting of unrivalled functions in its segment like the Active Brake Assist which helps the driver to brake in good time when approaching the end of a tailback.

Other assistance systems include the Active Steering Assist, Active Stop-and-Go Assist and the Active Blind Spot Assist which helps lower the risk of a collision with other road users as it monitors the blind spot when at a standstill, and can warn the driver of approaching vehicles, motorcycles or bicycles when opening the door.

The GLE SUV is now available at our numerous dealerships nationwide – Barbedos Cars Limited, MB Automobile Services Limited, Skymit Motors Limited, Sunny Motors Limited and Tetralog Nigeria Limited.

