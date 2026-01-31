How four suspects bought Mercedes Benz GLE with N75m fake alert

IGP Egbetokun

The Police Command in Kano State has arrested three suspects, Tijjani, Auwal, and Nura, for allegedly buying a Mercedes Benz GLE motor vehicle with a fake alert.

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They were arrested on January 8, at Kabuga Quarters, Kano.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command spokesperson, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in Kano on Saturday.

Kiyawa said that the suspects allegedly bought the vehicle from Gwarinpa, Abuja, for ₦75 million using a fake alert sent by one Yahaya, who is at large.

The vehicle was recovered and handed over to FCT Police Command for further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, commended the police team for their dedication and professionalism.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the n nearest security outfit for prompt action.

Vanguard News