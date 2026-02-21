Flying cars, swimming cars, driverless cars, motorhomes: Incredible innovations in auto industry

By Theodore Opara

Just like sports and technology, the automotive sector has continued to dominate global headlines for all the most exciting reasons. This is largely due to the scale of innovation that has led to the rollout of attention-grabbing and jaw-dropping motor vehicles—many of which existed only in the imagination of science-fiction writers a few years ago.

Indeed, on a daily basis, automakers appear locked in a competitive race to introduce the most technologically advanced vehicles that not only enhance driving comfort but also defy conventional limits, offering auto enthusiasts an exhilarating experience.

Beyond the electric vehicle development that currently dominates conversations, other trending innovations include alternative energy sources, autonomous cars, flying cars, and more.

In fact, a visit to most news sites would convince any doubting Thomas that the auto world is rapidly innovating every day. What is Tesla coming up with next? What about BYD? Is Rolls-Royce launching the world’s most expensive car this year? These are the kinds of questions that capture public attention daily—and answers are readily available across various platforms.

Fastest car

It may surprise many that the world’s fastest production car today is from China, made by BYD. The BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme is the most powerful car ever produced, a

title it wrested from the Bugatti Chiron. As of September last year, only 30 units have been produced. It boasts 3,000 brake horsepower and the highest battery voltage of any electric vehicle.

Beyond sheer speed, the BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme can practically jump while in motion, thanks to its advanced DiSus-X active suspension system. This enables it to leap over obstacles like potholes, dance in place, and even drive on three wheels—showcasing remarkable technological capability.

At its launch in September, BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li said: “This is an incredibly proud moment for everyone in the Research and Development Division. It is terrific that the fastest car in the world is electric.”

Swimming cars

Another exciting development is a car that can swim—a wonder from BYD, the innovative Chinese automaker. The BYD Yangwang U8 SUV is an amphibious vehicle designed to float and move in water when necessary. It can operate for up to 30 minutes in water depths of up to 1.4 metres, using its wheels for propulsion and steering via a “yachting mode” intended for emergencies such as floods.

When activated, this mode raises the SUV’s body, shuts off the combustion engine, circulates air, and opens the roof as an emergency exit. The electric motors power the wheels, which act as propellers, allowing the SUV to move at about 3 km/h. The company stresses that this feature is strictly for escaping floods or severe water-related emergencies, not for recreational use on open water.

Motorhomes

This is one of the latest trends in the auto industry—a revolution of sorts. Automakers are now building vehicles that provide nearly everything one would find at home. As the name implies, motorhomes offer facilities such as beds, bathrooms, large televisions and refrigerators comparable to those in five-star hotels. You can shower, use the toilet, and prepare meals while the vehicle is in motion.

Competition in this segment has intensified, with nearly all luxury automakers vying for leadership through their own models. These vehicles do not come cheap—some cost as much as $5 million—though more affordable options start at around $20,000.

Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, Toyota, Bugatti, Cadillac, Ferrari, Ford, Rolls-Royce, Mazda, Honda, and Volvo are all competing with powerful models that can truly be described as homes away from home. Everything in these motorhomes is premium, with top-notch engines and fittings.

Only recently, Mercedes-Benz launched its 2026 motorhome—the ultimate luxury RV featuring smart technology, a luxurious executive-class interior, and a powerful electric-hybrid system designed for long-distance comfort and efficiency.

This new motorhome sets a new benchmark in the premium RV space, blending cutting-edge engineering with five-star hotel styling. Large sofas and loungers provide comfortable spaces for conversation, reading or entertainment. The layout encourages interaction without feeling cramped, creating a luxurious, functional, and home-like atmosphere. Some motorhomes feature kitchens designed for travellers who appreciate home-style cooking on the road, equipped with high-end appliances such as full-size refrigerators, induction cooktops, and convection ovens.

The bedroom area is crafted for quiet, restorative rest after long journeys. A premium mattress ensures comfort, while soft lighting and warm materials create a serene environment. Storage solutions keep belongings accessible yet neatly concealed, maintaining a clean and uncluttered space. Spa-inspired bathrooms complete the experience, featuring high-quality fixtures such as modern sinks, full-size showers, and efficient toilet systems—offering a truly residential-level retreat.

Flying cars

Flying cars are gaining momentum worldwide. In advanced countries, the number of flying-car brands continues to grow. Privately owned, solo-piloted aircraft operating in unrestricted airspace are redefining transportation.

Many companies are developing and producing flying cars, with numerous prototypes already in testing stages. Also known as roadable aircraft or eVTOL vehicles, the United States leads the sector with 56 companies, followed by China with 15 and Germany with 13. Top companies involved in flying-car production include EHang, Volocopter, Archer, Sky Sports, Joby Aviation, Wisk Aero, and ePlane.

Driverless vehicles

More automakers are producing driverless vehicles capable of navigating from one destination to another using advanced technology. In developed countries, these vehicles are undergoing extensive testing and could command a significant share of the future car market.

China is emerging as a leader in the driverless segment, particularly in the rapid commercialisation and deployment of robo-taxis and autonomous delivery services. The Chinese government has aggressively supported this innovation, helping the country overtake the United States. Companies such as Baidu Apollo, Pony.ai, and AutoX now operate large robo-taxi fleets across several cities, supported by heavy investment in smart infrastructure and 5G-enhanced traffic management systems.

Luxury automakers enter Pickup segment

Globally, luxury automakers are shifting competition to the pickup segment—a category once dominated by rugged workhorses such as Toyota, Ford, Nissan, Mitsubishi, and General Motors.

Today, ultra-premium brands including Rolls-Royce, Maybach, Audi, Lexus, Mustang, BMW, and Bentley have entered the space, rolling out head-turning models targeted at superstars and adventure seekers who demand comfort without compromise.

These machines carry price tags comparable to luxury sedans and SUVs, boasting extreme refinement and performance. Analysts describe the pickup segment as a major cash cow that traditional manufacturers should not dominate alone.

Rolls-Royce leads with the Cullinan pickup, an ultra-modern model powered by a V12 engine, alongside offerings from Bentley, BMW, Maybach, Lexus, Audi, and Mercedes. Some of these “big-boy toys” are priced above $300,000.

The traditional pickup segment has now become an all-comers affair, and the reason is simple—this is where the money is. Pickups serve multiple purposes: work, leisure, and recreation.

Car makers have realised what they missed by staying out of the segment for so long, prompting a rapid entry. Nearly all major Chinese vehicle manufacturers are rolling out pickups, including MG, BYD, Chery, SAIC, JIM Isuzu, Dongfeng, JAC, and many others. They are targeting established models such as the Hilux, Ford Ranger, Nissan, and Mitsubishi—and cashing in.

In Japan, Subaru, long known for its four-wheel-drive expertise, has finally joined the pickup competition. Kia and Hyundai have also entered the market, intensifying competition. Even heavy-duty equipment manufacturers such as Caterpillar have launched the CAT pickup, while John Deere and Mack have introduced their own large pickup models.

A Toyota, more expensive than the costliest Lexus, others

Another fascinating development is that the most expensive Toyota now costs significantly more than the most expensive Lexus. Although Lexus is the luxury division of Toyota Motor Corporation, Toyota retains the Century as the flagship model for both brands. The Toyota Century—available as a sedan or SUV—is priced at about $200,000 (approximately ¦ 300 million), excluding VAT and other duties. By comparison, the most expensive Lexus, the LX700 Ultra Luxury, costs about $141,000 (¦ 205 million).

The Century competes directly with Rolls-Royce and Bentley models, offering chauffeur-style luxury with premium wood and leather finishes designed to rival Bentley, Maybach, and Rolls-Royce.

Women in Nigeria taking over driving seats in the auto industry

Another noteworthy development, particularly in Nigeria, is that women are increasingly taking leadership roles in the automotive industry. From Weststar Associates (the distributor of Mercedes-Benz) to Suzuki by CFAO, GAC Motors, Mandilas, Elizade Motors, Cedric Motors, New Era Motors, and Globe Motors, women are beginning to call the shots as managing directors and in other strategic positions.

These women have proven themselves equal to their male counterparts—if not better—successfully running companies with multi-million-dollar investments. The number of women leading auto companies in Nigeria is steadily increasing, surpassing that of men in some cases.

Interestingly, the Chief Executive Officer of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers, AAAM—the continent’s only dedicated automotive industry body—is also a woman: Victoria Backhaus-Jerling. This clearly demonstrates how women are taking the bull by the horns in a sector once dominated by men.

While Mrs Nkiru Anumudu is calling the shots at Globe Motors as the Chairman, Mrs Taiwo Ade-Ojo holds sway as the Managing Director of Elizade Motors, the leading Toyota dealership in Nigeria. Kemi Koyejo whose experience in the automobile industry spans over three decades is the Managing Director of New Era Motors, while Mrs Ola Debayo-Doherty is the Group Managing Director of Mandilas Group, renowned for auto dealerships in the country.

PAN Nigeria, formerly Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria, is headed by Mrs Taiwo Oluleye. Mrs Diana Chen is the Chairman of CIG Motors which markets the GAC and Wuling brands in Nigeria, while Joelle Haykal is the Executive Director of Mikano Motors, representing the Changan auto brand in Nigeria.

Mrs Ebere Anenih is Managing Director of Weststar Associates, authorised distributor of the Mercedes-Benz brand in Nigeria, while Aissatou Diouf is the General Manager of Suzuki by CFAO in Nigeria.

The latest sensation in the Nigeria auto industry, Cedric Motors, is overseen by Mrs Ngozi Ilekuba, distributors of JIM-ISUZU.

AI connection

Another exciting development in the sector is the growing dominance of artificial intelligence. AI now serves as the brain behind many automotive innovations, from optimising manufacturing processes to powering sophisticated in-car experiences.

It enables features such as predictive maintenance, which forecasts component failures before they occur; personalised user profiles that adapt to driver preferences; and AI-driven navigation and voice assistants that use natural language processing for seamless interaction.