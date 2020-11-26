Danielson Akpan restates his position as NANS President

Kindly Share This Story:

Comrade Danielson Bamidele Akpan, National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has said that there is no division in the leadership of the association.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Bamidele noted that all arms of the students’ movement had agreed to work with the Patrick Afubera led Convention Planning Committee (CPC) for a smooth transition plan.

He described his recent purported impeachment as an action taken in error by ‘those lurking around to sell the students movement to the highest bidder for political affinity.’

He said, “It is important to note that the Senate of NANS had since completed its mandatory constitutional imposed seating sessions in March, 2020. Surprisingly, the politically sponsored impeachment was carried out in a most desperate manner via virtual conglomeration of haters and power mongers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NANS senate comprises of about 300 Tertiary institutions across Nigeria whereas 49 strange bed fellows gathered on zoom platform, some former leaders of NANS, majority unknown, just to smear the image of my humble self. Furthermore, they went further to initiate series of petitions at various investigative agencies to halt my resolve at legitimately transiting as announced since September upon relaxation of COVID-19 measures.

The ultimate aim is to derail the transition plan and gain control of the student movement for political patronage against the advocacy for students welfare.”

“Despite the trials, I remain absolutely focused on my transition plans and have the assurances of the Patrick Afubera led convention planning committee on delivering without hitches. The leadership of NANS under my firm control will not be bullied or submit to any machination to cow or coerce Nigerian students into political trajectory. Despite obvious persecution and unverifiable allegations aimed at weakening me, I wish to warn, sternly and without any reservation those behind the plots to leave the students platform for the students.

