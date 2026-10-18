Ibori hails Dele Cole’s role in resource control struggle

By Dapo Akinrefon

Former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori, has mourned prominent Niger Delta leader Patrick Dele Cole, praising his commitment to the struggle for true federalism and resource control.

Cole, who was born on August 4, 1940, in Abonnema, in the Kalabari Kingdom of present-day Rivers State, died in London at the age of 86.

In a statement titled “PDC: So Long My Leader,” Ibori described the late Cole as a steadfast advocate of the Niger Delta cause who remained loyal to his roots despite the political implications of his position.

He said Cole played a significant role in the region’s struggle for true federalism and resource control, adding that his commitment to the aspirations of the Niger Delta people remained firm even while he served as a special adviser in the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to Ibori, Cole’s dedication to the region demonstrated his willingness to stand with his people at a time when doing so could carry considerable political costs.

He added that the late leader’s political choices were guided by his commitment to the interests and legitimate aspirations of the Niger Delta people.

“He was a prominent leader in the Niger Delta who stood firmly with us in our struggle for true federalism and resource control. Even while serving as a special adviser in President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, he remained committed to his people and their legitimate aspirations,” Ibori said.

He added that Cole’s actions reflected deep loyalty to his roots and an unwavering commitment to the Niger Delta cause.

“At a time when such a stance could carry significant political costs, he chose to stand with his people,” he said.

Ibori urged the family of the late statesman to take solace in God, saying Cole’s contributions to Nigeria’s development, particularly in the Niger Delta, would remain cherished.