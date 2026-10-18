2027: Kano governor assures Tinubu of northern support

Gov. Abba Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has assured President Bola Tinubu of Northern Nigeria’s support for his re-election in the 2027 general elections.

The governor gave the assurance in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by his Director-General of Media and Publicity, Mr Sunusi Tofa.

Yusuf said the North had confidence in Tinubu and remained committed to supporting his second-term ambition.

He said the inauguration of the Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A) campaign office in Abuja further demonstrated the region’s commitment to the President’s re-election bid.

According to him, the movement will mobilise support across Northern states and strengthen political engagement ahead of the 2027 elections.

Yusuf said Kano, which he described as the North’s largest vote-producing state, would lead other states in driving massive voter turnout for Tinubu.

The governor expressed confidence that the state would play a leading role in securing victory for the President.

The A4A movement, led by former Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, aims to promote Tinubu’s achievements and mobilise support for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket in 2027.