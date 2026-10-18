Obi urges Nigerians in diaspora to help build new Nigeria

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged Nigerians at home and abroad to take collective responsibility for building a better country, blaming corruption and leadership failures for Nigeria’s slow pace of development.

Obi made the call in a statement posted on his X account on Sunday after an impromptu meeting with Nigerians in Manchester, United Kingdom.

He said the interaction provided an opportunity to listen to the concerns of Nigerians in the diaspora and discuss their hopes for the country’s future.

Obi said he was encouraged by their passion and determination to contribute to building a Nigeria that works for all citizens.

“The task of building a New Nigeria remains our collective responsibility, and there is no better time to roll up our sleeves and get to work than now,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor warned that the country faced serious challenges that required urgent and collective action.

“Our nation is standing on the brink of a precipice, and we must not shrink from the arduous task ahead of us,” he added.

Obi identified corruption and years of leadership failures as major obstacles to Nigeria’s progress, arguing that the country’s abundant resources should have placed it among the world’s most developed nations.

He maintained that Nigeria’s development depended largely on the character, competence, capacity and commitment of those entrusted with political leadership.

According to him, the forthcoming general elections should be approached as a defining moment for the country rather than a routine political exercise.

“No nation, as I have always maintained, can rise above the character, competence, capacity and commitment of those entrusted with its leadership,” he said.

Obi described the task of rescuing the country as a collective struggle and called on Nigerians to work towards what he termed the birth of a “New Nigeria” that is possible.