Aiyedatiwa renames Ondo Event Centre after Mimiko

Left to Right: Tolu Adegbie, Representative of Finance Minister; Dayo Akinlaja, SAN; Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor on Special Duties, Ayo Obe Coordinator of the Young Professionals; Oddo State Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa; Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Captain Idris Wada, Fmr Kogi State Governor; Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, Olowo of Owo; Otunba Bademosi, representing the Osemawe of Ondo and Senator Dayo Faduyile

Tunji-Ojo hails ex-governor’s mentorship of young people

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has renamed The Dome International Event and Cultural Centre after former governor Olusegun Mimiko in recognition of his contributions to the state.

The facility will now be known as the Dr Olusegun Mimiko Cultural and Event Centre.

Aiyedatiwa announced the decision on Saturday in Abuja at an event tagged “An Evening of Celebration and Conversation with Mimiko”, organised by young professionals to mark the former governor’s 72nd birthday.

In his goodwill message, Aiyedatiwa commended Mimiko’s contributions to healthcare, education and other sectors, highlighting initiatives such as the free shuttle bus scheme for students.

He also praised the organisers of the event and urged them to remain worthy ambassadors of Ondo State and Nigeria.

Speaking during a fireside chat, Mimiko urged young professionals to prioritise hard work, personal development and preparation for leadership.

He said effective leadership required capacity building, stressing that young people must first develop themselves and build strong personal character before aspiring to lead others.

On national issues, the former governor described the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), introduced by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, as a major intervention capable of widening access to higher education.

He urged young people to support Tinubu’s re-election bid to sustain and expand the initiative.

“You are bustling with energy and zeal and have access to readily available, knowledge-enhancing information. You therefore have to make the best of the opportunities available and maximise your chances,” Mimiko said.

Earlier, the coordinator of the event and former Speaker of the Nigeria Youth Parliament, Ayo Obe, said the celebration was inspired by Mimiko’s moral, intellectual, political and material support for young people over the years.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, described the young people mentored by Mimiko as his most enduring legacy.

“The best of all the achievements of Dr Olusegun Mimiko are the young people he built through mentorship,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He urged political leaders to invest in mentoring the next generation, stressing that their legacy should include people equipped to sustain their contributions after they leave office.

“For every entry, one day, there will be an exit. But when the exit comes, who will be there to hold your hands?” he asked.

Representing the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Tolu Adegbie commended Mimiko for his achievements despite the limited resources available to his administration.

Adegbie noted that states now had access to more resources following the economic policies of the Tinubu administration.

The Olowo of Owo and Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III, and Otunba Bademosi, who represented the Osemawe of Ondo, also praised Mimiko’s contributions to healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Other dignitaries at the event included former Kogi State Governor, Capt. Idris Wada; Senator representing Ondo South, Dayo Faduyile; member of the House of Representatives, Fessy West Adediranye; Joseph Akinlaja; and other serving and former federal lawmakers from Ondo State.