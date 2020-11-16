cribMD celebrates world diabetes day

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Diabetes Mellitus, which is popularly known as Diabetes, is one of the major health and development challenges of the 21st century.

It is an incurable, increasing but largely preventable non-communicable disease that affects people of all ages. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 422 million people worldwide have diabetes, the majority living in low-and middle-income countries, and 1.6 million deaths are directly attributed to diabetes each year. Both the number of cases and the prevalence of diabetes is set to rise by 2030.

In response to the growing concerns of the health and economic threat posed by diabetes, World Diabetes Day became the primary global awareness campaign focusing on diabetes mellitus and is held on the 14th of November every year. To mark diabetes awareness month and World Diabetes Day on November 14, cribMD, a fast-growing telemedical solution is raising awareness on the prevention, management, treatment, and care of diabetes.

In an interview with Ifeanyi Ossai, Founder & CEO of Leading Digital Health Platform, cribMD, he stated ‘Most times, diabetes can go undetected and without symptoms until it reaches an emergency state. This is particularly true in patients who do not receive routine medical care or have an established relationship with a primary-care physician. Thereby, early detection and intervention offer lasting benefits in reducing complications, and with our telemedicine platform, healthcare specialists are just a click away. At cribMD, we provide an efficient method for identifying a patient with a potential diagnosis and help direct them to receive appropriate medical attention.’

‘The number of treatment options for diabetes has increased substantially and cribMD’s online pharmacy plays an important role in the care of people diagnosed with diabetes, as well as those at risk of developing the disease by offering numerous products and services. Our users are also assured of free emergency services and insurance coverage when they purchase any plan on the platform.’

Experts say diabetes is one of the fastest-growing chronic diseases worldwide and is characterized by high levels of glucose in the blood. It might not be curable but it can be treated and its consequences can be avoided or delayed with medication, regular screening, and treatment for complications. If left untreated, diabetes can lead to devastating complications, such as heart disease, nerve damage, blindness, kidney failure, and amputations. And the risk of death for adults with diabetes is 50 percent higher than for adults without diabetes.

cribMD is a fast-growing telemedical solution and digital outreach company that combines modern health strategies and technological expertise to create a digital experience that addresses the challenges of medical health care accessibility by offering low-cost medical services from online to door-step outreach.

