COVID-19: SGS okays Radisson for safety

As part of efforts to maintain safety measures in its operations and services, SGS, an inspection, verification, testing and certification company has okayed Radisson Hotels in Nigeria for business operations.

This was disclosed in a statement by William McIntyre, Regional Director, Africa, Radisson Hotel Group saying the successful completion of the SGS Disinfection Monitored and Cleaning Checked confirmed the Radisson Hotels in Nigeria has met the highest disinfection and safety measures.

McIntyre said the organization has implemented all 20-Step and plus 10-Step protocols for meetings and events as outlined and recommended in the safety protocol, followed by an on-site audit and specialized inspection which is completed using the latest testing technology.

“We remain committed to delivering a clean and safe environment with maximum hygiene standards to protect our guests, team members, and partners.

It gives us great pleasure to continue welcoming back our guests, whether they’re staying over, attending, or hosting a conference or simply enjoying a well-deserved out-of-home meal.”

“All room keys disinfected and presented safely upon check-in. Express check-out process available for guests to minimize contact.

“Cash-free methods of payments made available and encouraged. Door hangers displayed with cleaning and disinfection procedures in each room. Comprehensive hygiene and prevention training programs for team members. Team members provided with personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves”, he concluded.

Vanguard

