Agrorite unveils Reaprite; a seamless saving platform

Saving money is one of the best habits anyone can have. If you want to start a business, go to school, build a house, or accomplish any goal, one of the best ways to achieve that is by saving money towards it. But saving money is not easy, it can be difficult with so much temptation.

To this end, Agrorite, an innovative agric platform planned to unveil Reaprite, a seamless saving platform that would help users save and invest money easily as well as pay an exceedingly high-interest rate of up to 10% per annum.

‘There is no limit to how much you can save. You can start from N500 and save. Even if you have up to a billion naira you can save. The interest offered by Reaprite is more than that offered by banks. So, it makes more sense to save money with them than with regular banks.

‘’Reaprite is offering every new user up to N2000 upon successfully signing up and referring a new user to download the app and save.’’ A statement from Agrorite stated

To ensure the security of all transactions, the platform is designed with high-grade encryption of security data and adheres to the new Financial Security Standard. Furthermore, we use the payment to PCIDSS compliant processor to handle your payments.

How does Reaprite work?

Reaprite works in this way: Anyone who is ready to save money for any purpose creates an account on the platform and starts saving. You can save to start a business, pay school fees, house rent, saving for rainy days, or any purpose at all. From as low as ₦500, you can start saving. There is no limit to how much you can save. Savings on the platform attracts an interest rate of up to 10% per annum. That means if you save ₦100,000 your interest could be up to ₦10,000. Which is far more than what banks give as interest. There are tools to help you plan your savings free on the platform.

If you wish to check how much interest you will likely get for saving a certain amount for a particular period of time, there is a free tool that will help you calculate that very easily.

If you are curious about why we can offer higher interest rates than the banks. We do not spend much money as banks do. Banks spend so much money on operations: Offices, salaries, logistics, and many more. Since we can cut all these expenses, then we are able to use the same money and pay a higher interest rate.

Is it safe to use Reaprite?

It is safe to use. Reaprite Global Limited is a duly registered company with CAC with RC Number: 1730842.

They make use of a PCIDSS-compliant payment processor to handle all customers’ card details. The PCIDSS is a standard guide, globally, that all reputable payment processors must adhere to. That means your important data are encrypted and securely stored. You do not need to worry about adding your card.

To ensure the security of users’ funds, assets are held by Investment one Trustees, a company registered with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) on behalf of all users.

How to save money on Reaprite

Follow these steps to save money on Reaprite.

1. Create an account

The first step to start saving money on Reaprite is to create an account. Creating an account is amazingly easy with no stress, just log into reaprite.com, sign up and you are good to go.

2. Choose a saving plan

The next step is to choose a saving plan. Once you have created an account, you will see options to choose a saving plan. There are numerous options to pick from.

The saving plans are Reap Quick, Reap Plus, Reap Max, and Reap Goal.

Reap Quick allows you to save for a minimum duration of 3 months, with a minimum of N500

Reap Plus is a saving plan which starts with a minimum balance of N100,000

Reap Max is a saving plan that allows you to save with a minimum balance of N1,000,000

Reaprite interest rate

The interest rate on savings is about 10% per annum for short term savings but up to 15% per annum for long term savings. This means the longer you save, the possibility of getting a bigger interest rate.

Reaprite Customer Care Number: +234 904 400 4000 and e-mail: hello@reaprite.com

