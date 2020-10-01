School resumption: Kano extends resumption dates for JSS1, SS1 by five weeks

Kindly Share This Story:

Orders Oct 11th, 12th for full re-opening of exit classes

To fumigate over 8,000 schools

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano State Government has on Thursday announced the extension of the resumption dates for it students in the Junior Secondary, JSS1 and Senior Secondary, SS1 by additional five weeks as it ordered for the reopening of schools on October 11th for the transitional and exit classes as well as the Tsangaya schools owned by the state government.

The Commissioner of Education, Muhammad Sanusi Kiru who disclosed this while briefing newsmen said the extension for the additional five weeks was to enable the transitional and exit classes to complete their examinations and ensure compliance to the social distancing Covid-19 guideline.

Kiru also announced October 12th for the resumption of the registered Islamiyya schools and the Primary schools.

The Commissioner further said the schools are to resume for the third term and within the same period they (the schools) are expected in the first three weeks of resumption conduct second term examination.

He also said the government has taken full responsibility for fumigation and provision of Personal Protective Equipments, PPEs for the over 8,582 public and private schools while warning proprietors not to collect a dime from parents in the name of providing face masks, handing wash among others.

According to him, “His Excellency, Governor Ganduje has considered and approved that the Primary 6 from public school and all the 15 government-owned Tsangaya schools are to resume on Sunday, 11th October 2020.

“On October 12th, the registered Islamiyya schools, Primary schools are to resume. Primary One, Two are to attend classes only on Monday and Tuesday while the Primary Three, Four, Five are to attend classes only on Wednesday, Thursday to Friday.

“Similarly, the JSS3, JSS2, and SS2 students are to resume fully to enable preparation for the forthcoming transitional and qualifying examinations.

“A high-powered monitoring team would be constituted by the Ministry including all stakeholders to ensure compliance as directed in the guidelines provided by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 through the Federal Ministry of Education which is to be adequately funded by the state government,” Kiru however stated.

