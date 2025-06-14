Sallah break: Kano schools to resume Monday

Kano State Ministry of Education says all boarding primary and post-primary public and private schools in the state are to resume on Sunday, June 15, 2025, following the Eid-el-Kabir break.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of Public Enlightenment of the Ministry, Balarabe Kiru, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Kano.

Kiru added that pupils and students in day schools were expected to resume on Monday, June 16, 2025.

He urged parents and guardians to take note of the resumption dates and ensure total compliance.

“Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against any pupil or student who fails to resume on the stated date,” Kiru warned.

He also quoted the Commissioner for Education, Dr Ali Makoda, as wishing the teachers and students a successful completion of the third term academic session.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to conducting intensive monitoring to ensure punctuality and efficiency in all schools in the state. (NAN)