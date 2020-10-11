Police arrest pregnant woman, two others for armed robbery

Kindly Share This Story:



By Ozioruva Aliu

THE police in Edo state have arrested three suspects including a pregnant woman and two men for alleged armed robbery with the woman alleged to usually pretend that she was in labour along the road while her accomplices would pounce on any would-be helper and rob them.

The three persons were identified as Jumoke Akanbieme, the pregnant woman, Osagiede Izevbokun and Godfrey Okonide.

Their victim that led to their arrest was said to be driving a Toyota Car along Murtala Muhammed Way in Benin City who was said to have stopped to help the pregnant woman.

Her accomplices were said to have come from their hiding place and forced the man to drive to Upper Sokponba road of the state capital where they collected the car from him.

The suspected robbers were to dismantle the car and dispose of it as spare parts when the police from Ugbekun Division reportedly swooped on them and arrested the woman and her accomplices.

The Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor who confirmed the incident said: “so many cars have been snatched by the syndicate in the same manner.”

Akanbieme said her man who is currently being hunted for by the police lured her into the crime.

