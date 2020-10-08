Podoroska makes French Open history

Kindly Share This Story:

Nadia Podoroska made history at the French Open yesterday by becoming the first-ever qualifier to reach the women’s singles semifinals at Roland Garros.

Ranked 131st in the world, Argentine Podoroska had never beaten a top 50 player coming into the tournament but stunned No.3 seed Elina Svitolina in straight sets — 6-2 6-4.

Podoroska also becomes the first female qualifier in 21 years to reach the final four of any grand slam. The 23-year-old showed impressive efficiency and nerves of steel throughout the quarterfinal match, celebrating her victory by throwing her racket into the air with joy.

“It’s difficult for me to speak after the match, but thanks everyone for your support. I’m very, very happy!” said Podoroska, per the WTA.

“I try to play every kind of shot. We did a good job with my coaches during the quarantine. I’ve been training a lot with all of my team and I think that’s why I’m here today.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: