Oyetola approves N121m death benefits for Osun retirees

On 6:21 amIn Newsby
Governor Adegboyega Oyetola

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has approved the sum of N121 million as death benefits for retirees in the state.

A statement released by the Head of Service, Dr Festus Oyebade, said Oyetola approved N32 million as death benefits for for local government retirees, while N89 million was approved for deceased primary school retirees under the old pension scheme.

Oyebade said the gesture was in line with the law guiding the old pension scheme.

The head of service said names of the beneficiaries were on the notice board of the Bureau of Local Government Pensions Secretariat in Osogbo.

Vanguard

