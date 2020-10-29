I believe in love – Lordmansa, Actor

Kindly Share This Story:

Many actors are ambivalent when it comes to discussing issues of love and they could even be vague in their opinion when marriage becomes the topic of discussion. But Nigerian actor Daniel A. Olaniyi is an exception.

The actor who is better known as Lordmansa belongs to the school of thought that is outspoken about marriage and love.

As he has said severally in past interviews, he is a firm believer in love, but he’d rather marry someone from outside the entertainment industry.

He recently reiterated this position on actors dating or marrying their colleagues in the entertainment industry.

“Couple who both are in the limelight as entertainers will have to live their life in public’s glare and therefore often found themselves under undue pressure. In the long run, their marriage will be rocked by frictions that leave their union in a bad state. We have seen it happened severally to many entertainers who dared to tread that path. I am not interested in going through that stress,” he explained.

Lordmansa is also very open about his crush for some female celebrities. “Genevieve Nnaji is one of the few celebrities that I admired,” he conceded. “She is so ageless; despite being in her 40s, she still has a look that is easy on the eye.”

The actor who has fathered some children declined to speak about his marital status and also refrained from responding to question about babymamas and love interests. He nonetheless professed his love for his children, describing them as “his greatest achievements.”

Prodded to confirm if he is in a relationship or not, Lordmansa simply responded: “Let’s just say I believe in love.”

Vanguard

