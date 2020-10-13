Breaking News
Translate

How 17 persons died in Yobe auto crash

On 9:09 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

FRSCThe Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, yesterday, confirmed the death of 17 persons while four others were injured  in road traffic accident at Zubali village along Kano to Potiskum Road.

Mr. Yelwa Dio, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, said the accident occurred Sunday night, involving a bus that rammed into a truck.

He said: “Our rescue team discovered 21 persons in the two vehicles involved—14 males, one female adult and two female children, all perished in the accident.

READ ALSO: Policeman, protester killed in Ughelli EndSARS Protest

“The bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the General Hospital, Potiskum, and the injured are also receiving medical assistance in the hospital.”

He blamed the incident on speeding, lamenting that most drivers never heeded to their warning .

“If you must embark on night journeys, ensure your lighting system is functional. Passengers must also ensure that they call drivers to order if they are speeding because if there is an accident, they will be involved,” he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!