‘Election not a do-or-die affair’, Bala Mohammed says after casting vote

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

BAUCHI — Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has urged political actors and contestants in the state to accept the outcome of the election in good faith, stressing that elections should not be treated as a do-or-die affair.

The governor spoke after casting his vote at Polling Unit 008, Bakin Dutse, at Yelwan Duguri Model Primary School in Duguri District of Alkaleri Local Government Area, his country home.

Mohammed arrived at the polling unit accompanied by the state First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, and members of his immediate family.

Following accreditation, the governor cast his ballot amid a large turnout of voters in the community.

Speaking to journalists after voting, Mohammed expressed satisfaction with the peaceful and orderly conduct of the exercise at the polling unit.

He commended the electoral officials for their preparedness and praised voters for demonstrating what he described as maturity, discipline and civic responsibility.

“I am deeply impressed by the seamless conduct of the voting process and the remarkable turnout of our people.

“It is especially encouraging to see so many women coming out in large numbers to exercise their constitutional rights,” he said.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening democratic governance at the grassroots while upholding the rule of law.

He urged all political actors and contestants to accept the final results in good faith and avoid actions capable of undermining peace and security in the state.

“Elections are not a do-or-die affair. Our absolute priority must always be the preservation of sustainable peace, security, and the overall development of Bauchi State,” Mohammed said.

Also speaking, the First Lady commended the strong participation of women in the election, particularly in the rural community.

She urged residents to maintain the peaceful atmosphere as the electoral process moved into the post-election collation stage.