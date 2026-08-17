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August 17, 2026

Bayelsa governor: No regrets choosing Akpe as deputy

UNILAG to honour Gov Diri with Professorial Chair, book launch for exemplary leadership By Prisca Sam-Duru In a major announcement recognizing outstanding public service, the University of Lagos Consultancy Services (UNILAG Consult) has revealed plans to honour Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri. The honour is in recognition of his transparent, inclusive, and visionary leadership style. The triple-event tribute is slated for November 5, 2025, at the University of Lagos Main Auditorium. The ceremony will feature the public presentation of a new book titled: “Leadership Chronicles of Governor Douye Diri,” an International Public Lecture, and the formal launch of a Professorial Chair on Good Governance. The Managing Director and CEO of UNILAG Consult Limited, Professor John Oyefara, who confirmed the initiative on Wednesday during a press briefing, emphasized Governor Diri’s commitment to inclusive governance and the strategic use of technology to advance the health and education sectors. According to Prof Oyefara, the Professorial Chair is designed as an enduring academic legacy dedicated to research, teaching, and policy dialogue that champions the principles of good governance and leadership excellence across Nigeria and Africa. The initiative, he stated further, aims to document and preserve the crucial lessons of transformational leadership for future generations, stressing that integrity, inclusiveness, and accountability form the bedrock of national progress. The forthcoming book he said, will delve into the governor’s political journey, philosophy, and societal impact stressing that, “This Chair will serve as a living academic legacy, dedicated to promoting research, teaching, and policy dialogue on ethics in leadership, transparency, innovation, and people-centred governance.” He added, “The triple event is designed to celebrate and institutionalise the leadership ethos and accomplishments of governor Diri, a man whose governance style exemplifies vision, inclusiveness, and integrity. His commitment to technology-driven governance, democratic values, and national unity stands as a model for both current and aspiring leaders.” Distinguished Professor of English at UNILAG and the book’s General Editor, Professor Hope Eghagha, also highlighted that the event speaks eloquently of the University’s mission to bridge the gap between academia, policy, and practical leadership so as to strengthen democratic governance in the continent. Prof Eghagha commended governor Diri’s focus on driving quality healthcare in the state with technology, infrastructure, youth empowerment, and education, which he maintained has positioned Bayelsa State as a model of inclusive governance in the Niger Delta. Project consultant Sola Ojewusi further highlighted the Governor’s significant achievements, particularly in healthcare. Ojewusi cited the innovative use of drones for drug delivery to remote parts of Bayelsa, a strategy that has reportedly saved lives and ensured rapid medical access for the citizenry in critical situations. The event is set to host several national and international dignitaries, members of the academia, policymakers, and the diplomatic community to discuss the future landscape of governance in Africa.

Gov Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

YENAGOA — Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said he has no regrets choosing Dr Peter Akpe as his deputy, describing the appointment as divinely guided.

Diri said Akpe had proved to be “a round peg in a round hole”, adding that his widespread acceptance among his people had validated the decision to appoint him.

The governor spoke at a grand reception organised by Akpe’s Ebedebiri community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Diri said the large turnout at the event demonstrated the deputy governor’s popularity and acceptance within the community and Tarakiri Kingdom.

“I believe I made no mistake that I zeroed in on Akpe. Today’s event is a confirmation of my decision in appointing him as my deputy.

“It is one thing to announce the appointment of a person and it is another for that person to be accepted and celebrated,” he said.

The governor commended Akpe for maintaining strong ties with his roots despite his position in government, describing him as humble, loyal and capable.

“I thank the people of this community and the Tarakiri Kingdom for this reception. We also appreciate your big show of love, unity and strength.

“We must promote things that impact positively on our people and shun things that create division,” Diri said.

He also recounted Akpe’s humble beginnings, saying his rise to the position of deputy governor was evidence that people should remain hopeful about their circumstances.

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“We all heard Akpe’s story from a very humble beginning. If God can turn things around for him and his family, there is still hope with your situation.

“My choice of him was guided by God. He does not only have capacity, he is also loyal and humble,” the governor added.

In his response, Akpe expressed appreciation to Diri for the confidence reposed in him and the opportunity to serve as his deputy.

“From the depth of my heart, my family and Ebedebiri community, I thank God and the governor for choosing me as his deputy. May God continue to uphold and strengthen you,” he said.

Reflecting on his experience working with Diri, Akpe said he had learnt important lessons in leadership, including patience, accommodation and peaceful disposition.

“Working with you, I have learned the lessons of accommodating people, patience, and peaceful disposition towards all,” he said.

The event, chaired by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Dr Heineken Lokpobiri, attracted prominent political figures and stakeholders from across the state.

Among those present were Senator Konbowei Benson, Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere; former Deputy Governor Peremobowei Ebebi; and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Chief Fred Agbedi.

Lokpobiri said the people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District were proud of Akpe’s performance in government, citing his experience in various positions, from councillor and administrator to Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Chief of Staff and deputy governor.

He commended the Ebedebiri community for organising the reception in honour of Akpe, whom he described as having performed exceptionally in the service of the state.

Other speakers, including the state APC Chairman, Hon. Warman Ogoriba, described Akpe as principled, competent, unassuming and open-minded.

They also said his rise from humble beginnings to the second-highest political office in Bayelsa was an inspiration to the younger generation and expressed confidence in the ability of the Prosperity Administration to achieve its mandate.

The event also attracted former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (retd.); Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei; APC Bayelsa East senatorial candidate, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli; and traditional rulers, including King Bubaraye Dakolo, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom and Chairman, Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, and King Seyifa Koroye, Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom.

The guest of honour and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Premium Trust Bank, Dr Emmanuel Emefienim, represented by Dr Danjuma Omeje, expressed confidence in Akpe’s capacity and prayed for his success.

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