Bayelsa governor: No regrets choosing Akpe as deputy

Gov Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

YENAGOA — Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has said he has no regrets choosing Dr Peter Akpe as his deputy, describing the appointment as divinely guided.

Diri said Akpe had proved to be “a round peg in a round hole”, adding that his widespread acceptance among his people had validated the decision to appoint him.

The governor spoke at a grand reception organised by Akpe’s Ebedebiri community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Diri said the large turnout at the event demonstrated the deputy governor’s popularity and acceptance within the community and Tarakiri Kingdom.

“I believe I made no mistake that I zeroed in on Akpe. Today’s event is a confirmation of my decision in appointing him as my deputy.

“It is one thing to announce the appointment of a person and it is another for that person to be accepted and celebrated,” he said.

The governor commended Akpe for maintaining strong ties with his roots despite his position in government, describing him as humble, loyal and capable.

“I thank the people of this community and the Tarakiri Kingdom for this reception. We also appreciate your big show of love, unity and strength.

“We must promote things that impact positively on our people and shun things that create division,” Diri said.

He also recounted Akpe’s humble beginnings, saying his rise to the position of deputy governor was evidence that people should remain hopeful about their circumstances.

“We all heard Akpe’s story from a very humble beginning. If God can turn things around for him and his family, there is still hope with your situation.

“My choice of him was guided by God. He does not only have capacity, he is also loyal and humble,” the governor added.

In his response, Akpe expressed appreciation to Diri for the confidence reposed in him and the opportunity to serve as his deputy.

“From the depth of my heart, my family and Ebedebiri community, I thank God and the governor for choosing me as his deputy. May God continue to uphold and strengthen you,” he said.

Reflecting on his experience working with Diri, Akpe said he had learnt important lessons in leadership, including patience, accommodation and peaceful disposition.

“Working with you, I have learned the lessons of accommodating people, patience, and peaceful disposition towards all,” he said.

The event, chaired by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Dr Heineken Lokpobiri, attracted prominent political figures and stakeholders from across the state.

Among those present were Senator Konbowei Benson, Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere; former Deputy Governor Peremobowei Ebebi; and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Chief Fred Agbedi.

Lokpobiri said the people of Bayelsa West Senatorial District were proud of Akpe’s performance in government, citing his experience in various positions, from councillor and administrator to Majority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Chief of Staff and deputy governor.

He commended the Ebedebiri community for organising the reception in honour of Akpe, whom he described as having performed exceptionally in the service of the state.

Other speakers, including the state APC Chairman, Hon. Warman Ogoriba, described Akpe as principled, competent, unassuming and open-minded.

They also said his rise from humble beginnings to the second-highest political office in Bayelsa was an inspiration to the younger generation and expressed confidence in the ability of the Prosperity Administration to achieve its mandate.

The event also attracted former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (retd.); Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei; APC Bayelsa East senatorial candidate, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli; and traditional rulers, including King Bubaraye Dakolo, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom and Chairman, Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, and King Seyifa Koroye, Pere of Tarakiri Kingdom.

The guest of honour and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Premium Trust Bank, Dr Emmanuel Emefienim, represented by Dr Danjuma Omeje, expressed confidence in Akpe’s capacity and prayed for his success.