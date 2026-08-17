Over 55% of Kano govt’s 1,557 projects completed – Commissioner

Gov. Abba Yusuf

The Kano State Government says it has completed 867 out of the 1,557 projects so far executed by the administration of Gov. Abba Yusuf from its inception to date.

The Commissioner for Public Procurement, Projects Monitoring and Evaluation, Nura Maaji, disclosed this at a media briefing on Sunday in Kano.

According to him, the 867 completed projects represent 55.68 per cent of the total classified projects, while ongoing projects account for 42 per cent.

Maaji said the projects had a cumulative contract value of N996.29 billion, with N695.20 billion approved through Notices of No Objection and N444.75 billion in payment certificates vetted by the ministry.

He said the projects covered urban infrastructure, rural development, mass housing, roads, bridges, healthcare, education, traffic management and other public infrastructure across the state.

The commissioner said the eight metropolitan Local Government Areas accounted for 598 projects valued at N299.36 billion, representing 30.01 per cent of the total contract value.

He said the 36 rural LGAs accounted for 653 projects valued at N287.90 billion, representing 28.90 per cent.

According to him, cross-cutting projects covering more than one LGA were valued at N159.50 billion, while statewide and other interventions were valued at N249.54 billion.

“Major projects include the approximately N113.19 billion mass housing scheme at Rijiyar Gwangwan in Dawakin Kudu, N24.77 billion Katsina Road expansion in Fagge and Dala LGAs, and N21.90 billion Modern Cities infrastructure programme.

“Others include the N27.74 billion Madobi-Yako-Kafin Maiyaki-Kiru Road intervention, and the N22 billion Rural Model City Project covering the 36 rural LGAs,” he said.

The commissioner, however, said the Dawakin Kudu Mass Housing project and the Rural Model City Housing project were among high-value projects still awaiting relevant due process procedures.

On financial oversight, Maaji said N444.75 billion in payment certificates had been vetted, representing 44.64 per cent of the cumulative contract value and about 63.97 per cent of the N695.20 billion NoC-approved amount.

He added that the ministry would continue to monitor project implementation, address bottlenecks and strengthen certification processes to ensure value for money. (NAN)