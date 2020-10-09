Highly-rated midfielder Onyeka suffers knock in Eagles training

Kindly Share This Story:

Highly-rated midfielder Frank Onyeka, who is expected to stand in for injured Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo in Super Eagles’ defensive midfield against African champions, Algeria on Friday, suffered a knock in training and could now be a doubt for this revenge clash.

Onyeka, who has yet to be capped by the Eagles, was seen with an ice pack wrapped around his left knee in Austria.

The box-to-box FC Midtjylland midfielder was expected to stake a serious claim for a starting XI place in the forthcoming friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia.

Injuries to established stars Ndidi and Etebo had opened the door wider for him to impress the selectors.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: