EndSar: It’s time to digitalize the system- Dr Kenechukwu Nnamani

Kindly Share This Story:

Following the uprising of Nigerian youths against the security architecture of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Force to disband the notorious F-SARS that has continued to be a menace to the society, a popular agro expert, who doubles as a link betweens importers and exporters in Nigeria and diaspora, and a Public Affairs Analyst, the Chief Executive Officer of Kvas Group, Dr Kenechukwu Nnamani, has called on the government to device another method in sensitising the police, especially in the areas of reforming and the digitalisation of the police badge.

Dr Nnamani made this known in an interview with newsmen while adding his voice to the ongoing End Sars Protest across the nation.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, he stated that if the police badge could be digitalized, it would be easy to pull out officers with misconduct as easily as possible.

“Reforming and digitalizing the police in such a way that a police Badge will have special Number which when searched in the Police database will pull up misconduct of the officer, accessible to independent organisations for verification.

“All police officers should be duly registered digitally with background and it would be easy to filter officers in different units and decide who goes for training without discriminations,” he explained.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: