Bandits kill 14 persons in Niger, Katsina

By Wole Mosadomi &Shehu Danjuma

Armed bandits have killed no fewer than 14 persons in Niger and Kastina states. While the bandits invaded Ruwan Godiya village of Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing eight persons, injuring three other persons and kidnapping one person, they also attacked Kagara town, headquarters of Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, killing six members of the local vigilante, and some travellers along the Kagara-Birnin Gwari-Kaduna road.

The Katsina attack, it was gathered, took place on Sunday at about 6pm.

According to sources, during the attack, the bandits also set ablaze the home of the village head of Shau, as well as a vehicle belonging to him.

It was gathered that the bandits, armed with automatic weapons, stormed the two communities on motorcycles in their numbers.

They were also said to have carted away valuables and harassed several residents, even as they operated for hours without hindrance.

Spokesperson for the state Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident, saying: “Yes, bandits, armed with dangerous weapons, went to a village in Ruwan Godiya, Faskari Local Government Area and committed the crime.

“They killed eight persons and wounded three others. They also set a house and car ablaze, which belonged to the village head. The bandits left the area by the time security personnel stormed the area. But the wounded were taken to hospital for treatment by the security agents.

6 travelers killed in Niger

In Minna, the bandits were said to have attacked the town at 7 a m blocking the highway during, which some of the travellers ran into them and were gruesomely killed.

At press time, the number of the passengers and drivers killed could not be ascertained.

Vanguard gathered that members of the vigilante were on their way to dislodge the bandits when they met their untimely death during exchange of gun fire.

According to sources, aggrieved members of the vigilante took the remains of their colleagues to the Police Divisional office in Kagara, and reportedly attacked the Police station over perceived “lack of police response.”

Efforts to speak with the state police command spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, proved abortive, as he did not pick his call neither did he call back.

