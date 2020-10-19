Abuja Council disbands Taskforce over high-handedness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC has disbanded its taskforce on traffic control following complaints by members of the public on the excesses of the team.

Chairman of the Council, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido an ounces the dissolution on Monday in Abuja at a townhall meeting organized by the Federal Capital Territory FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ.

He said the task force operatives had gone beyond the rules of engagement set out for them by the council.

While he apologized profusely for the indiscretions of the operatives, the council boss said the taskforce will now be replaced by the AMAC Marshal, a guard company owned by the council.

He said the AMAC Marshal guards would be well trained in collaboration with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Directorate of Road Traffic Regulations (DRTS) before they will fully commence operations.

Earlier, Chairman of the FCT Council of the NUJ, Comrade said the town hall meeting was not an attempt to witch-hunt the council, saying the event was aimed at brainstorming on how to bring an end to the incessant harrassment of residents, including journalists, by AMAC taskforce.

The event which was declared open by a former Chairman of FCT Council of the NUJ, Mr Malachy Uzendu, had in attendance the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, his vice, Lawrence Onuchukwu, council officials, Director, Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage DOAS in the FCT Administration, Dr Babagana Adam and FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma who was represented.

Others were the FCT Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, Ayuba Gora Wobin, Director Operations of the FCT DRTS, Mr Dele Yaro, Executive Director of CASER, Barr. Frank Tietie, representatives of various transport unions, members of the NUJ and the public.

The town hall meeting was necessitated by concerns from members of the public, particularly motorists, over the high-handedness, extortion and harassment by the taskforce.

AMAC authorities had severally stated that not all revenue collectors are genuine, however, the NUJ felt there was need to critically examine the character of the Taskforce and sift the wheat from the chaff.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: