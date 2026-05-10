Troops foil security breach, nab spy, impostors in Abuja

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Troops of the Guards Brigade have foiled a potential security breach with the arrest of a suspected spy and four impostors during separate operations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This is contained in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

The army said the operations were conducted on May 9 by troops of 176 Guards Battalion and Guards Brigade Garrison at different locations within the nation’s capital.

It said troops were on routine foot patrol around the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Saturday. intercepted a suspected spy loitering within a restricted area.

According to the report, items recovered from the suspect include a wallet containing two ATM cards, receipts and passport photographs.

“The suspect is currently in custody for further investigation.

“In a separate operation, troops of the Guards Brigade Garrison arrested four suspected impostors at about 9:00 a.m. the same day at Gwarinpa, along Dantata Estate in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

“The suspects were reportedly dressed in military camouflage at the time of arrest.

“Items recovered from them include one ballistic helmet, one fragmentation jacket, a dagger, two motorcycles, four mobile phones and other sundry items.

“The suspects are currently in custody while investigations are ongoing,” the report said.

The Nigerian Army said the arrests were part of ongoing efforts to tighten security around sensitive locations in the FCT and prevent infiltration by criminal elements. (NAN)