VIDEO: Wike, Makinde warn APC, INEC over Orhionmwon LGA result

The Peoples Democratic Party delegation to the Edo state governorship Election has, on Sunday, warned INEC over delaying the result of the local government area.

The delegation includes, Governor Nyesom Wike of rivers state, Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state.

Addressing Journalists, Wike said ” After collation of results in an election it is expected that results are announced and delaying such result is unacceptable”

