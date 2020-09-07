UEFA Nations League: Bee sting stops Ronaldo’s 100 goals chase

Kindly Share This Story:



Cristiano Ronaldo missed yesterday’s Nations League match between Portugal and Croatia because of a bee sting.

The Portuguese superstar has scored 99 goals for his country and is just one strike away from a full century. Rather frustratingly, he’s been stuck on 99 since November last year, when he scored against Luxembourg.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos who confirmed the injury said, “He had been training well, then suddenly on Wednesday one of his toes was red, as if he’d been stung by a bee.

“Now we have to wait. With an infection, you don’t know how long the recovery is going to take.”

The Juventus star will now have to wait until at least September 8, when his country play Sweden in the second match of their Nations League group.

Vanguard

