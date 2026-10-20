Tinubu mourns Fasoranti, says Nigeria lost pillar of democracy

Pa Fasoranti

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, describing the late elder statesman as a symbol of integrity, discipline and commitment to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

Tinubu, in a condolence statement personally issued on Tuesday, extended his sympathies to the Fasoranti family, the people of Akure, the Ondo State Government, South-West Nigeria and members of Afenifere.

The President described Fasoranti as “an icon, a beacon of principle, and one of the last great titans of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s progressive family.”

He said the centenarian made significant contributions to Nigeria as an educationist, public servant, politician and advocate of democracy.

“His life, spanning a century, was a lesson in integrity, discipline, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to the Yoruba people and the unity and progress of Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

The President recalled Fasoranti’s career as an educationist and school principal, his tenure as Commissioner for Finance in the old Ondo State, and his leadership of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political organisation.

According to Tinubu, the late leader remained committed to true federalism, social justice and a Nigeria that worked for all citizens.

“Baba made immense contributions to this country and, at the risk of his life, fought for the democracy we enjoy today,” he added.

Tinubu said Nigeria would miss Fasoranti’s wisdom, moral authority and counsel, particularly at a time when his guidance was needed.

The President also recalled celebrating Fasoranti’s 100th birthday on May 11, 2026, describing the occasion as a celebration of not only longevity but also a legacy of honour.

He further recounted visiting the elder statesman at his residence in Akure in 2022 to inform him of his decision to contest the presidency.

“I also recall his prayers and counsel when I came to his residence in Akure in 2022 to inform him of my decision to contest the presidency. Pa Fasoranti told me I would be President in his lifetime, and God answered his prayer,” he said.

Tinubu added that he had hoped Fasoranti would live to witness his second term and the fulfilment of his administration’s plans for economic growth and prosperity.

“But we must thank God for Pa Fasoranti’s long life of service, grace and fulfilment,” the President said.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased and asked God to comfort his family and others mourning his death.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. May God comfort all who mourn him and grant his family the fortitude to bear this great loss,” Tinubu said.

Vanguard News