Sanwo-Olu mourns Fasoranti, says end of era

Pa Fasoranti

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor and Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the death of the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, describing his passing as the end of an era.

Fasoranti, a respected elder statesman and educationist, died on Tuesday at the age of 100.

Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message he personally signed, described his death as a major loss to the Yoruba people and Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of Lagos State, as well as my brother Governors in the South-West, I commiserate with the Fasoranti family, Afenifere members and the entire people of Yorubaland over the departure of our respected leader and elder statesman, Pa Reuben Fasoranti,” he said.

The governor described the late Afenifere leader as a committed statesman and a symbol of wisdom, integrity and selfless service who devoted himself to the advancement of the Yoruba people and Nigeria.

“Baba Fasoranti was a respected and passionate statesman whose contributions to education, leadership and public service remain indelible. He impacted many lives positively through courageous and uncompromising leadership. His commitment to public service and community development was commendable,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He extended his condolences to his Ondo State counterpart, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa; the government and people of Ondo State, particularly the Akure Kingdom; the Fasoranti family; and members of Afenifere.

Sanwo-Olu said Fasoranti made significant contributions to Yorubaland and Nigeria during his lifetime, particularly through his leadership of Afenifere.

“Pa Fasoranti during his lifetime made a lot of positive impact in Yorubaland and Nigeria. He did great exploits as leader of Afenifere by steering the ship of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation in the right direction.

“We cherish Pa Fasoranti’s commitment to fighting for truth, equity, justice, true federalism and good governance, which he championed for many decades,” he added.

The governor prayed for the repose of Fasoranti’s soul and for God to grant his family and the Yoruba people the strength to bear the loss.