Awolowo family mourns Fasoranti, says era has ended

Pa Fasoranti

The Awolowo family and the management of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publishers of the Tribune titles, have mourned the death of Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, describing him as one of the last titans of the Awolowo political tradition.

The Chairman of ANN Plc and head of the Awolowo family, Ambassador Dr Ọlatokunbọ Awolowo Dosumu, said Fasoranti’s death at the age of 100 marked the end of a remarkable era in the political history of the Yoruba nation and Nigeria.

In a statement dated October 20, 2026, Dosumu described the late elder statesman as a steadfast custodian of the political ideals and philosophy of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

He said Fasoranti belonged to a generation of leaders whose political convictions were rooted in principle and whose commitment to public service endured despite changing political circumstances.

According to him, Fasoranti remained committed throughout his life to justice, equity, progressive governance and the advancement of the common good.

As a leader of Afenifere, Dosumu said, the late statesman represented an important link to the organisation’s founding vision and traditions.

He added that Fasoranti’s wisdom, moral authority and institutional memory would be sorely missed, noting that his death had left a void that would be difficult to fill.

“For the Awolowo family, and indeed for all who cherish the ideals for which Chief Awolowo stood, this is a particularly poignant loss,” he said.

“We mourn not merely the passing of a distinguished elder statesman, but the departure of a faithful custodian of a precious political heritage.”

Dosumu extended the condolences of the Awolowo family and the board, management and staff of ANN Plc to the Fasoranti family, Afenifere’s leadership and members, as well as others who knew and worked with the deceased.

He expressed gratitude to God for Fasoranti’s long and purposeful life, describing his unwavering commitment to principle as an enduring example for future generations.

“The last of the titans has taken his leave. An era has truly ended,” Dosumu said. He prayed for the peaceful repose of the late statesman’s soul.