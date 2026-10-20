APC opens door to Ikem as PDP crisis deepens in Cross River

…as PDP conclude plans to convene SEC over chairman”s exit

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in Cross River State has thrown its doors open to Mr Vena Ikem, the former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, days after he quit the opposition party’s leadership citing a “crisis of direction.”

APC state Chairman, Mr Chris Eta, said this in his Calabar office while responding to questions from journalists on whether the party was in talks with Ikem.

“We’re not exactly in talks with Mr Ikem though but our party is bigger and still have enough space for anybody, including himself to come in,” Eta said.

“We’ll welcome him if he decides that his party is not good enough for him like our great party.”

Invoking the APC’s broom symbol, Eta said: “Our symbol is the broom. And you know when you sweep with the broom you could see sticks of the broom could be left on the floor. You’ll naturally want to pick them into the whole bunch.”

Eta, however, declined to say whether Ikem had made any approach to the APC.

Ikem, who piloted the PDP in the state for five years, resigned last week, saying he could no longer function effectively as chairman.

In his resignation letter, he said he “found it increasingly difficult to reconcile his responsibilities as State Chairman with the prevailing internal dynamics and divergent positions that continue to weaken the party’s ability to pursue a clear and united course.”

“The party is presently grappling with a crisis of direction and leadership coherence.”

The tone of the letter suggested that Ikem had grown uncomfortable in the party he led, a development that has further fuelled speculation about his political future and the state of the PDP in Cross River.

The APC chairman used the opportunity to extend a broader invitation, urging anyone interested and willing to join the ruling party to do so.

Ikem’s exit is a fresh blow to the PDP, already weakened by internal wrangling, even as the APC continues to position itself as the party of choice in the state.

Ikem has yet to publicly state his next move.

However , the PDP in Swift response to his exit said the absence of one man does not have any effect on the party , as they remain formidable and would give the ruling APC a run for their money.

Vanguard also learned that the Party would be convening its State Executive Committee (SEC) to deliberate on the way forward following the resignation of its former state chairman, Venatius Ikem Esq.

In a statement released by the state Party Secretary, Mr Joe Bisong stated that the Party would convene its State Executive Committee (SEC) to deliberate on the way forward following the resignation of its former state chairman, Hon. Barr. Venatius Ikeem.

In a statement dated October 17, 2026, and signed by the state secretary, Joe Obi Bisong, the party said it remained committed to strengthening its structures and pursuing its political ambition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

‎According to the statement, the party leadership learnt of Ikem’s resignation through social media and would take appropriate steps in line with Article 46(6) of the PDP Constitution to address the development and ensure a smooth leadership transition.

‎The statement reassured members and supporters that the resignation would not undermine the party’s stability, progress or electoral prospects in Cross River.