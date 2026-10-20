Cross River Assembly passes State Police Bill

Cross River Assembly

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, threw its weight behind the creation of state police, passing the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, with all 22 members present voting in favour and none against, as lawmakers pushed for a decentralised policing system to tackle insecurity.

Three of the Assembly’s 25 members were absent from plenary during the vote.

The bill seeks to provide a constitutional framework for the establishment of State Police Services in the country.

It contains 26 clauses and proposes 25 alterations through substitutions to provisions of the principal Act, including Sections 84(4), 89(2), 121(3), 124(4), 109(2), 153(1), 157(2), 158(1) and 160.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, said the vote reflected the Assembly’s commitment to supporting constitutional reforms aimed at addressing security challenges and protecting lives and property.

“By this vote, the 10th Assembly has demonstrated its support for the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2026, which seeks to establish a constitutional framework for State Police Services,” he said.

He stressed that implementation of state policing must be guided by the rule of law, accountability and democratic principles.

Contributing to the debate, the Leader of the House and member representing Odukpani State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Francis Asuquo, argued that policing must be brought closer to the people.

He said a decentralised system would sharpen security responses and address challenges peculiar to grassroots communities.

The member representing Yala I State Constituency, Hon. Brian Odey, called for effective coordination between state and federal security agencies, to ensure the proposed State Police Services complement existing security structures and improve overall operations.

The Deputy Leader of the House and member representing Abi State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Davies Eta, insisted on adequate safeguards, accountability and professionalism.

He said state police must operate within the confines of the law and respect the fundamental rights of citizens.

Lawmakers also cited improved intelligence gathering and better protection of lives and property as key benefits of a decentralised policing system.

The passage marks the Assembly’s formal endorsement of the proposed amendments, paving the way for the establishment of State Police Services in Nigeria.