Startup unveils payment platform

By Cynthia Alo

Nigerian Crypto startup, Cryptofully has launched a payment platform to provide international remittance services that allow for the faster, cheaper and secure exchange of value from the cryptocurrency (bitcoin) to Naira.

In a statement issued by the startup, it was learnt that the company unveiled a beta version of the platform that is focused on remittance and gives a great experience when sending cash to any Nigerian bank account from anywhere in the world.

According to the Communication Manager, Cryptofully, Tega Gabriel, the beta version of the platform ensure users easily exchange bitcoin for Naira, and cash out directly with their local (Nigerian) bank account.

He said: “We understand that international money transfers are not a walk in the park. Most of them are inefficient and/or quite expensive. Thankfully, bitcoin to Naira exchange isn’t as expensive and the process is much faster. “Bitcoin money transfers have proven to be the best way to send and receive international payments because sending bitcoin is extremely easy. Beyond remittance made easy, bitcoin provides great investment opportunities, wealth preservation and we only expect more and more perks in the future.”

The statement added that while the journey to full adoption of cryptocurrency in everyday payment begins with remittance to naira, over the next few weeks, Cryptofully intends to roll out more interesting features like the Cryptofully wallet, Payments links, P2P transfers, Lending and much more.

