Agency intercepts 160 explosives bound for Zamfara, seizes 4.6 tonnes of cannabis in Osun

By Kingsley Omonobi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 37-year-old South African professional golfer, Grobler Henlo, and a 25-year-old Kenyan chef, Abubakar Faiza Njambi, over an alleged attempt to smuggle 50.40 kilogrammes of Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, into Nigeria.

The suspects were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, following the interception of the illicit consignment.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the golfer’s arrest came exactly one month before the agency intercepted an American professional basketball player, Greene Da’monte Khiree, at the same airport on November 11, 2026, over the importation of 33.95 kilogrammes of the same psychoactive substance.

According to the agency, Henlo arrived in Lagos from South Africa aboard a South African Airways flight on October 11 and was intercepted at the Terminal 2 arrival hall.

A search of two travelling boxes in his possession reportedly led to the discovery of 46 parcels of Loud weighing 50.40 kilogrammes.

Investigations revealed that although the boxes were in Henlo’s possession, they bore the luggage tags of his alleged accomplice, Njambi, who had collected two other boxes bearing his tags from the airport conveyor belt before leaving the airport.

The agency said the exchange of luggage tags was a deliberate attempt by the syndicate to frustrate the identification of ownership and enable each courier to deny the boxes bearing their respective names if intercepted.

During preliminary questioning, Henlo reportedly disclosed that he was recruited by a South African associate identified as Shanel, who linked him with other members of the syndicate whom he had never met physically.

He said a driver picked him up from his home in South Africa, handed him four travelling boxes and took him to the airport, where he was instructed to meet Njambi and exchange luggage tags.

The golfer reportedly said he was promised 5,000 South African rand upon successful delivery of the consignment.

Further examination revealed that tracking devices had been installed in the travelling boxes and on his mobile phone, a development the agency said was similar to what was discovered in the bags abandoned by the American basketball player a month later.

The NDLEA said the discovery showed how closely the cartels monitored their couriers and consignments.

It added that the passport biodata page of Njambi, recovered from Henlo’s phone, was used to profile her and place her on the agency’s watchlist.

She was subsequently arrested at the departure boarding gate of the Lagos airport on October 15 while attempting to board a South African Airways flight to Kenya.

The 25-year-old private chef reportedly told investigators that she was recruited through a man who was introduced to her by a friend in Kenya and promised $8,000 upon successful delivery of the consignment.

She said she travelled from Kenya to South Africa on October 4, stayed in a hotel for about a week and met Henlo at the airport on October 11, where he handed her two of the four boxes before they checked them in under their respective luggage tags.

On arrival in Lagos, she allegedly collected the two boxes bearing the golfer’s tags before a driver took her to a hotel in the Lekki area.

The claim tag for the two boxes bearing her name, which she reportedly abandoned at the airport, was recovered from her hand luggage. Both suspects subsequently identified each other during an identification parade.

Other seizures, arrests

In a separate operation at the import shed of the Lagos airport on November 13, NDLEA operatives intercepted a consolidated consignment that arrived from the United Kingdom aboard an Allied Air flight.

The agency said a freight agent, Sobowale Oladayo, was arrested when he presented himself to clear the shipment.

A search of the consignment led to the recovery of 10 parcels of synthetic cannabinoid weighing 10.10 kilogrammes, 27 packs of marshmallow weighing 318.80 kilogrammes and precursor chemicals comprising 11 containers of N,N-Dimethylformamide (DMF) weighing 18.90 kilogrammes, 10 containers of 5-Bromo-1-Pentane weighing 8.05 kilogrammes and seven containers of Potassium Carbonate weighing 7.60 kilogrammes.

The total gross weight of the recovered items was 363.45 kilogrammes.

In a follow-up operation on November 14, the agency arrested the consignee, identified as Kareem Issa, 35, also known as Ola, when he arrived to collect the shipment at a logistics company’s premises in a grey Lexus 460 SUV, accompanied by two other persons.

The NDLEA said Issa, a plumber by profession who lives on Lagos Island, allegedly presented himself as a senior security personnel.

Investigations reportedly showed that he routinely activated the siren fitted to his vehicle whenever he visited the logistics company to collect consignments, allegedly to portray himself as a security operative and avoid attention.

In Kaduna State, operatives on patrol along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway at Jere on November 17 arrested a 35-year-old man, Lawali Muhammad, with 160 pieces of explosives allegedly being transported to Zamfara State.

The intended recipient, identified as Aliyu Mohammed, 30, was subsequently arrested in a follow-up operation in Gusau on the same day.

Also arrested along the Jere axis were two suspects, Yusuf Magaji and Buhari Yusuf, 32, with 6,900 tablets of tramadol 225mg, 20,000 tablets of diazepam and 25,000 tablets of Exol-5.

Similarly, operatives along the Zaria-Kano Expressway at Gwargwaje, Zaria, recovered 627,500 capsules of tramadol weighing 21.50 kilogrammes from a Hummer bus whose driver reportedly abandoned the vehicle and fled upon sighting the officers.

In Ogun State, a woman, Esther Ogundipe, was arrested on November 19 during a raid on a drug joint at Eleweran, Abeokuta, with two locally made firearms and five live cartridges.

Two days earlier, two other female suspects, Balikis Ogunbiyi and Omobola Ajani, were arrested during a raid in Ilaro with 7.4 grammes of cocaine, 638 grammes of cannabis and 5.9 grammes of methamphetamine.

In Osun State, a 43-year-old man, Francis Oduke, was arrested along the Ikire-Ibadan Expressway with 359 bags of skunk weighing 4,627.7 kilogrammes, concealed beneath a load of granite in a truck.

In neighbouring Ondo State, operatives intercepted a truck conveying 93 bags of cannabis weighing 1,045 kilogrammes to Kano State along the Zango-Ado Expressway, Akure, on November 16.

The agency said the interception followed intelligence gathering and surveillance of the vehicle, which was loaded in Ogbese town.

Four suspects, Adamu Yerima, 19; Mohammed Mohammed, 19; Nura Mohammed, 25; and Usman Mohammed, were arrested in connection with the seizure.

In Edo State, a 48-year-old man, Emmanuel Eze, was arrested on November 20 with 11 and a half bags of cannabis weighing 156 kilogrammes at Aduwawa community, Benin City.

In Katsina State, operatives arrested a 39-year-old man, Abbas Bello, in the Gafai area on November 17 with 148 blocks of cannabis weighing 72 kilogrammes concealed in the boot of his white Honda Accord car.

In Abia State, operatives on November 18 raided a shop belonging to a 25-year-old woman, Oluebube Innocent, at Amankwa Street, Obingwa Local Government Area, recovering two kilogrammes of cannabis concealed in a hole dug into the shop’s floor and covered with ceramic tiles.

The tiles were removed to recover the substance.

In Rivers State, a 46-year-old physically challenged man, Peter Sunday, was arrested with 300 grammes of cannabis during a raid in Eneka on November 17.

NDLEA intensifies anti-drug campaign

Meanwhile, the agency said its commands and formations across the country sustained their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities during the week.

The activities included enlightenment lectures for students and staff of Local Government Primary School, Ebute Ikorodu, Lagos; Government Girls Unity College, Birnin Kebbi; and Community Secondary School, Usa, Enugu Ezike.

The Ondo State Command also paid a WADA advocacy visit to the Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Adelusi, Odundun II.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), commended officers and men of the agency’s commands in Lagos, Kaduna, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Katsina, Abia and Rivers states for the arrests and seizures.

Marwa said the arrests of the South African golfer and the Kenyan chef, coming within the same period as that of the American basketball player, indicated that international drug cartels were changing the profiles of their couriers but retaining their methods.

“The two cases show a trend in which international drug cartels now recruit sportsmen and other professionals as couriers, in the hope that their profiles will shield them from scrutiny.

“The NDLEA has a clear message for such syndicates: no profession, passport or travel class will provide cover for drug trafficking through Nigeria’s ports of entry,” he warned.

He urged officers at all ports of entry to remain vigilant and professional, while charging commands across the country to sustain efforts at reducing both drug supply and demand.

He particularly called for intensified WADA sensitisation campaigns in schools, workplaces, worship centres and communities.